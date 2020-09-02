Teylor Introduces Board of Directors

Teylor AG welcomes three additional members to the Board of Directors: Oyvind Oanes, Christophe Aumaitre, and Patrick Zbinden. The new board members will support Teylor in building and expanding its SME lending and software business throughout Europe.

After successfully closing a CHF 8 Mil. fundraising round in May of this year, Teylor is continuing to grow and professionalise the company by expanding its Board of Directors. As the largest shareholder, founder Patrick Stäuble will continue to lead the operations as the company’s CEO and also continue to act as Chairman of the Board.

Patrick Stäuble says, “It’s a tremendous asset for Teylor to have such experienced individuals with different backgrounds joining the Board of Directors. That allows us to work together more closely, exchange ideas, leverage each other’s networks, and build the leading European SME financing company over the coming years.”

The new members of the Board have extensive professional track records. Oyvind Oanes is the CEO of 4finance Group, Europe’s largest digital consumer lending group. He is also a Non-Executive Board Member at BRAbank and has previously acted as CEO and Board Member of several banks and Fintech companies.

Christophe Aumaitre is a Principal at WENVEST Capital, a Munich-based venture capital firm, which participated in Teylor’s recent financing round. He has had several executive positions at companies like Jochen Schweizer or ProSiebenSat.1 Media and served as Board Member for a range of other companies.

Patrick Zbinden is Global Co-Head and CEO Switzerland at EFG Asset Management, the asset management division of EFG International, a Swiss listed private bank headquartered in Zurich with 3,000 staff across 40 locations.

The strength of this Board of Directors underlines Teylor’s growth ambitions and fosters Teylor’s position in a growing and dynamic European SME financing market. For more information about Teylor, visit our press section at blog.teylor.io or send us an email at press@teylor.io.

About Teylor:

Teylor has developed the Teylor lending-platform and the Teylor Loan, one of the fastest and most comfortable business loans in Germany. Teylor”s solutions help German small and medium-sized businesses to get access to financing more quickly. Besides offering the Teylor-Loan to borrowers directly, Teylor also offers banks and other lenders the Teylor Lending Cloud, a licensed Software-as-a-Service version of its technology, that allows banks to digitize and automate their entire credit- and risk processes. The Zurich-based company was founded in 2018 by Patrick Stäuble.

