The art world celebrates THEARTWOLF’s 15th anniversary

The magazine reinforces the art market section

They celebrate their 15th anniversary with a complete renovation

Since its creation in 2006, the online magazine theartwolf.com has focused on offering an independent point of view on the world of Visual Arts, its news and events, protagonists, glories and miseries.

In 2021, coinciding with the 15th anniversary of its online launch, theartwolf.com has undertaken a complete renovation of its website.

After 15 years of history, more than 900 Wikipedia pages in more than 30 languages references theartwolf.

Maintaining the idea of giving a global vision of the world of visual arts, the section dedicated to the art market has been reinforced. Visitors can now not only access the most relevant news in the market, but also have a calendar of the most important, current and upcoming events.

Looking to the future, theartwolf.com is working on creating personal pages for artists and galleries, allowing to exhibit works easily and free of charge.

All the contents of the magazine are free, freely accessible and available in both English and Spanish.

theartwolf.com is an online ART magazine aimed to offer an original and independent point of view on the world of visual arts. Its news, events, protagonists, glories and miseries. Since 2006, we frequently publish the most relevant news and events in the Art world, including the most important art exhibitions worldwide. We pay special attention to the art market, not only by publishing the most relevant news, but also by creating original reviews and rankings that study the current situation and trends.

