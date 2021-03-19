The New ecoDMS: Simpler, More Compact, Improved Interface and More Intuitive

New ecoDMS Version Released: A Multitude of Optimisations Raise ecoDMS to a New Level

Aachen, March 2021. The brand new ecoDMS has arrived. Brimming with intuitive features and a new, modern user interface, the software offers a host of optimisations that take document management to a new level.

User-friendly, intuitive interface

The ecoDMS user interface shines in an entirely new splendour. The software now has two different layouts for the document overview. Users can choose between the modern view of all documents in form of cards and the conventional table list. The new card view displays all archived documents in a compact and clear way together with an immediate preview and all available document information.

All documents with preview at a glance

Each document card contains a document preview (PDF), the essential classification information, an overview of past activities, a compact selection of document-related functions, viewing, editing and creating notes, and the convenient version control.

Best results with simple search functions

To find archived documents and information, ecoDMS has various search and filter options.

Recurring search queries can now be saved as favourites. Clicking a favourite starts the search according to saved criteria and displays the search results.

By default, favourites are saved for personal use. Administrators can also create and save global search queries. These can be shared with specific users or groups. For quick and easy access, the favourites are located next to the document output. All it takes is a mouse-click and the matching results display.

The Advanced Search allows users to enter several different values in a search query. These include all available classification attributes and the full-text search. The search criteria are now displayed in modern chips, compact and easy to understand.

Searching for documents with ecoDMS is as easy as googling. The full-text search in ecoDMS uses search terms to execute a quick search through the contents, metadata, classification attributes and notes of the archived documents. Users simply need to enter search terms in the search box and ecoDMS starts searching through all archived files and information – within seconds. The matching results immediately display.

Intuitive archiving functions

The new clipboard tab allows users to collect archived documents in a kind of virtual folder. Each user can create several clipboards and fill them with documents. As an option, users can also share a clipboard with other users and groups. Moreover, users can export the collected documents and send them by email.

ecoDMS logs any changes to the classification and the assignment of documents. User actions, such as opening, sending, and exporting documents, are also documented. This makes the processing and archiving steps traceable at any time. ecoDMS logs every event with date, time and username. The new activity overview summarises essential information in an easy-to-read format.

The web client allows users to access ecoDMS through a web browser from a computer, laptop, smart phone, or tablet regardless of platform and location. This modern client-server technology allows, for example, the secure, fast and simple integration of ecoDMS in the home office. With just a few mouse-clicks, ecoDMS is ready to use in the home office.

Modern digitalization – quicker than ever before

Interactive digitalisation, archiving and management of all documents becomes even more convenient with the new action elements and the practical new design. The acceleration and optimisation of ecoDMS background processes makes modern digitalisation faster than ever before.

Great software for little money with a unique license fee guarantee

ecoDMS is known for fair and particularly affordable prices. With the new ecoDMS, the Aachen-based company is now raising the game. Customers can purchase all updates within a 48-month period with one license. When purchasing a license, customers can now choose the renewal period. The optimised licensing model provides long-term planning security and regularly supplies customers with functional enhancements and improvements free of charge for the duration of the selected period. The purchased software license remains permanent, regardless of the renewal period. A license therefore never expires. Uploading updates, however, is restricted after the expiry of the renewal period.

A new initial license with a renewal period of 24 months continues to cost a one-time fee of € 89 incl. 19% VAT per concurrent connection. The 48 month-period makes the price even cheaper in relation. Here, customers pay only € 159 incl. 19% VAT per concurrent connection. The lifetime license fee guarantee offers a consistent and fair license fee. For existing customers, the license fee when upgrading from ecoDMS version 18.09 to the new ecoDMS is based on the lifetime license fee guarantee that applies to the license.

This is a small extract of all the possibilities ecoDMS offers. A free trial version of ecoDMS is available for download at www.ecodms.de It allows free testing for a period of 30 days without obligations. For private users, the software is free in the Free4Three edition with restricted functionality.

For this and more information, visit www.ecodms.de

About ecoDMS GmbH

In the digital world and the related directives concerning the storage of files, emails, documents and information, an electronic archive is becoming increasingly important. ecoDMS GmbH is offering first-class archiving software for companies and private persons at extremely fair conditions.

Company Profile

ecoDMS GmbH, based in Aachen, North Rhine-Westphalia (Germany), offers archiving software for private users, SMEs and large corporations. With a unique development and pricing model, ecoDMS GmbH stands out among the numerous competitors. The environmentally friendly use of a modern sales channel without requiring data carriers and postal delivery and no third-party licences enables sensationally fair prices. The price for the archiving system including full-text recognition and all plugins is unique.

The creation of ecoDMS began in 2004 with planning and implementing a software for digitally processing incoming emails for a large customer of applord GmbH. Based on the many years of experience in the field of document archiving and workflow, applord GmbH successfully implemented this project and developed the ecoDMS Server. This ecoDMS Server today forms the foundation of the ecoDMS archiving software.

The large interest in the software and a steadily growing customer base led to the foundation of ecoDMS GmbH. On 1 October 2014, managing directors Michael Schmitz and Helge Lühmann founded ecoDMS GmbH in Aachen as a new pillar of applord Holding Europe. All distribution rights of the “ecoDMS Archive” software package were transferred from applord GmbH to ecoDMS GmbH. Already, the IT company has thousands of satisfied users all over Europe. More than half of those are business clients spanning all kinds of industries and company sizes.

Together with applord and applord Information Technologies, ecoDMS forms the strong service partnership of applord Holding Europe GmbH. The company locations in Germany and Austria operate across Europe. The applord group stands for state-of-the-art, sophisticated IT. applord group combines a broad product and services spectrum from the development of custom software solutions to standardised software applications and managing large IT projects.

Unique Sales Model

ecoDMS sells its products through the internet. With just a few mouse-clicks, customers can purchase licences and support in the online shop. The software is immediately dispatched environmentally friendly via e-mail. Prior to purchasing, prospective users can always refer to the manufacturer’s website for detailed information. All sales, price and product information are downloadable. The manuals describe in detail the installation steps, settings and functions of the products. Moreover, there are free videos and a demo version.

Kontakt

ecoDMS GmbH

Ralf Schmitz

Dresdener Straße 1

52068 Aachen

0049 241 47572 01

news@ecodms.de

https://www.ecodms.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.