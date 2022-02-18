The new Soluva Air F UV air purifier is simple, serene and strong

A response team in the control room, an in-person meeting, and face-to-face teaching at school with an air purifier that is barely noticeable while you’re working?

A response team in the control room, an in-person meeting, and face-to-face teaching at school with an air purifier that is barely noticeable while you’re working? This is exactly why Heraeus Noblelight developed Soluva Air F, a further advancement of their proven UV air purifiers. Thanks to the use of new materials and an intelligent airflow system, the new units are very light and compact, offer great performance and still operate very quietly.

Based on customer feedback, experience from their own test centers and study results, the UV light experts at Heraeus Noblelight advanced the design to create the Soluva® Air F. Designed for continuous operation, this UV air purifier is exceptionally quiet so it is barely noticeable in daily use. In contrast to comparable air cleaning devices, Soluva Air F works completely without chemicals, produces no ozone or other by-products, and operates without filters, eliminating the need for expensive regular filter changes.

The Soluva® Air F uses UVC light to reliably and almost silently cleanse indoor air of viruses, bacteria and other pathogens. With its high air flow rate, it provides fast and reliable protection – with a tested virus reduction of 99.99%.

The portable and lightweight device rotates in all directions and is easy to mount on the wall, or place anywhere in the room with the mobile stand.

Heraeus Noblelight is offering Soluva Air F, a newly developed UV light air purifier, beginning in February. Intensively tested beforehand, it is particularly suitable for operations centers and control rooms – and also in kindergartens and schools, cafes and restaurants, doctors‘ office waiting rooms, nursing homes, offices and retail stores.

UV disinfection is effective against viruses and their mutants

UV disinfection works by inactivating the genetic information, which works for the original viruses as well as with newly emerging mutations. UV disinfection also destroys flu viruses, cold viruses and other dangerous germs. Due to the special mode of action of UV disinfection, these viruses cannot develop any resistance.

You can find more information about air purification with UV light at www.Soluva.com

Heraeus, the technology group headquartered in Hanau, Germany, is a leading international family-owned portfolio company. The company“s roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, the Heraeus group includes businesses in the environmental, electronics, health and industrial applications sectors. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership.

In the 2020 financial year, the FORTUNE Global 500 listed group generated revenues of

EUR31.5 billion with approximately 14,800 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets.

Heraeus Noblelight with its headquarters in Hanau and with subsidiaries in the USA, Great Britain, France and China is one of the technology- and market-leaders in the production of specialty light sources and systems. The organization develops, manufactures and markets infrared and ultraviolet emitters, systems and solutions for applications in industrial manufacture, environmental protection, medicine and cosmetics, research, development and analytical measurement techniques.

