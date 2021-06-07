The Wedding People – Get legally married around the world

The Wedding People has unveiled an all-inclusive service that helps couples get legally married wherever they are in the world.

Couples across all races, sexualities and religious backgrounds looking to tie the knot could turn to The Wedding People, which offers a NO Citizenship or residency requirement to obtain a marriage license.

“Some US States and Governments allow and recognize marriages conducted online and have the same legal standing as an in-person wedding. The ceremony will be performed via a web-based video conference or live stream in which both parties physically present themselves before me, their officiant, to enter the marriage contract,” said Jochen Ziegler, an Ordained Minister of American Marriage Ministries and County Clerk Designee.

The Wedding People said the ceremony would be performed in the presence of two witnesses whose names appear on the certified copy of the marriage certificate.

Couples from outside the United States have the option of ordering an Apostille along, certifying the marriage certificate”s authenticity and legitimacy.

The Utah-based company”s Online Marriage Package, which costs $549, includes Court Application Package – Marriage License Application, a private wedding ceremony with an Ordained Officiant, Certificate of Completed Marriage, and handling and normal postal shipping of all paperwork.

“With an online wedding ceremony hosted on Zoom, couples can enjoy an officiated marriage from the US government, regardless of their nationality, sexuality, or physical location,” Mr. Jochen Karl Ziegler said.

The Wedding People said after the ceremony, couples then receive a hard copy of their marriage certificate, which can then be used as a legal document to prove their married status.

The Wedding People assured that a Zoom wedding is fully legal. The only thing a couple needs to do is apply for a marriage license and have the marriage solemnized within 30 days.

The Wedding People has helped couples tie the knot, including those who have decided to turn to online marriage after the COVID-19 pandemic forced them to cancel their wedding plans.

