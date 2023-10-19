The Wedding Singer by Encore! Musicals Berlin e.V. comes to Berlin

After a failed engagement, this rockstar wannabe has finally found his perfect match. The only

problem is she“s already engaged-to someone else! Get ready for 80s nostalgia with this Tony

Award-nominated hit musical comedy that asks you to put it

When: Fri, 27.10 – 19:30 | Sat, 28.10 – 14:30 & 19:30 | Sun, 29.10 – 14:00 & 19:00

Where: ufaFabrik Berlin – Internationales Kulturcentrum Viktoriastraße 10-18, 12105 Berlin/Tempelhof

Based on the hit movie starring Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore, The Wedding Singer is a hilarious, feel-good musical comedy that“ll have you tapping your toes to its sparkling score. Brought to the stage by Encore! Musicals Berlin e.V.“s international cast and crew of musical theater enthusiasts, this is the group“s fourth show following on the heels of the sold-out show „This is Me!“ celebrating Pride in July 2023.

„The Wedding Singer is a love letter to the music and spectacle of the 80s,“ says creative director, Hannah Savory. „You“ll see songs in the style of iconic 80s acts such as Madonna, Spandau ballet, Joan Jett, Van Halen, and the Sugar Hill Gang. With a huge diversity of musical styles, there“s something for everyone, and I can“t wait to watch it come to life on stage.“

Audiences won“t help but smile at the campy delight that is The Wedding Singer. However, behind the glitz and glam of this bombastic tribute to 80s music, there“s a deeper message about self-actualization. Our characters must choose to eschew a cookie-cutter vision of success – money, marriage, status – in order to find true love and fulfillment.

„It“s about time we brought this 80″s inspired musical to a city that changed the world in that decade,“ says lead producer Naomi Marne. „With its infectious tunes, electric spirit, and a heartwarming narrative, it will speak to generations past and present.“

About The Wedding Singer

Step back in time to 1985 – when the hair was big, greed was good, and the music was totally bitchin“. New Jersey“s favorite wedding singer, Robbie Hart is the life of the party until his

fiancee leaves him at the altar. Devastated, Robbie hurtles down a path of self-destruction taking down every wedding in his wake. Enter Julia, a wedding-obsessed waitress who makes him think that maybe there“s hope for love. There“s just one problem: she“s already engaged to Glen, a shallow Wall Street broker. Unless Robbie can pull off the performance of a lifetime, the girl of his dreams will be gone forever.

Link to Buy Tickets

Creative Team

Creative Direction by Hannah Savory

Choreography by Kyra Jacques-Grundy

Production by Naomi Marne & Kristin Knillmann

Graphic Design by Matthew Canham

Marketing by Kaya Payseno & Cecilia Proietti-Franceschilli

About Encore! Musicals Berlin e.V.

Established in 2022, Encore! Musicals Berlin e.V. is Berlin’s first English-speaking Musical Theatre Verein. Our members come from all over the world and are united in our love and passion for all things musicals! Follow Encore! @encoremusicalsberlin on Instagram & Facebook for the latest news and information about upcoming performances.

PR contact: Cecilia Proietti-Franceschilli, production-team@encoremusicalsberlin.com

