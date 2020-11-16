Thomas Gelmi to speak at The Global Consciousness Summit

November 21 – 22, fully virtual

Thomas Gelmi will be speaking at the first Global Consciousness Summit on November 21st and 22nd. The core intention of the virtual Summit is to raise consciousness in various areas of life.

He will be presenting alongside of renown speakers like Tony Robbins, Jack Canfield and Michael Beckwith, and many others from spiritual leaders to pioneers of science, who will be speaking about many different subjects pertaining to consciousness. These presentations will be “live” during the Summit, with “breakout” rooms available for live chats, Q&As, and additional presenters.

With his speech “The Conscious Leader”, Thomas Gelmi will be focusing on the importance of consciousness in the context of leadership, based on his experience in working with leaders around the world, across cultures and industries.

The summit is FREE and open for registration HERE

Come join us!

Based in Switzerland and working globally, Thomas Gelmi has been supporting leaders and their teams in companies of all sizes, across cultures and in a wide range of industries. These include globally operating organizations such as the WTO, Siemens, Roche, and Credit Suisse, as well as SMEs and private clients. He focuses on the development of personal and interpersonal competence in leadership, teamwork, and customer contact. Born 1968, he now lives near Zurich.

