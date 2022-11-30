Tipp Oil plant Weihnachtsfeier für Obdachlose

Tipp Oil Hersteller für hochwertige Schmierstoffe ,

plant wie jedes Jahr ein Weihnachtsfest für Obdachlose und Sozial Schwache die durch die aktuellen Wirtschafts Probleme etc betroffen sind.

Dieses Jahr 2022 wird es bei Herrn Yasser Asad Geschäftsführer des Oriental Restaurant in Lünen Gahmenerstr 262 in 44532 Lünen

am 12.12.2023 und den 13.12.2023 beide Tage von 12 Uhr bis einschließlich 23 Uhr ein Döner inkl Soft Getränk Gratis geben,

dies soll durch Vorlage eines amtlichen Nachweis durch Sozial Bezug ausgehändigt werden,oder man verlässt sich auf das Bauchgefühl.

Wir freuen uns mit dem Oriental Restaurant in Lünen anderen Menschen in Not in der Weihnachtszeit etwas gutes zu tun.

