Tipp Oil vertreten auf dem Polnischen Markt

Die Firma Tipp Oil Manufacturer Ltd. Co.KG die ein Hersteller für hochwertige Schmierstoffe ist, mit weltweit ersten Pfandsystem für Kunststoff Gebinde,

hat ihr Vertriebsnetz in Polen ausgebreitet.

Es kam zu einem Treffen mit der Firma EOS SP. Z.O.O Geschäftsführer Herr Krystzof

an eines unserer Standorte mit den Geschäftsführern der Firma Tipp Oil Manufacturer Ltd. Co.KG Herrn Sebastian Maier

wo es um den Vertriebsaufbau in Polen geht ,sowie die Umsetzung des Pfandsystems auf dem polnischen Markt was für eine effektive Verbesserung des Umweltschutzes und Nachhaltigkeit aufgrund Ressourcen Einsparung ging.

Sowie eine höhere Kundenbindung vor Ort aufgebaut wird.

Einen Langzeitvertrag für Lieferungen für den polnischen Markt wurde unterschrieben.

Herr Sebastian Maier GF der Firma Tipp Oil Manufacturer Ltd. Co.KG freut sich auf die langfristige und erfolgreiche Zusammenarbeit mit Herrn Krystzof in Polen um einen wichtigen Beitrag zu leisten für den Umweltschutz.

Manufacturer of the brand Tipp Oil Made in Germany

Kontakt

TIPP OIL Manufacturer Ltd. Co. KG

Anja Klukas

Am Langen Kamp 2

59192 Bergkamen

023079703274

contact@tippoil.com

http://www.tippoil.com

