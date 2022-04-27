TonerPartner Group acquires Druckerpatronen.de

Hattingen / Iserlohn – Rivean Capital portfolio company TonerPartner Group („TonerPartner“), one of Europe“s leading online retailers specialised in the marketing of ink, toner, and printer cartridges for a wide range of printers across European markets, announced that it has completed the acquisition of Iserlohn-based Druckerpatronen.de Office GmbH („Druckerpatronen.de“), a leading German online printing supplies webshop from its founder.

Druckerpatronen.de is a specialist in the private customer segment with a highly visible domain and a differentiated strategy. It caters to a loyal customer base with a comprehensive product offering of predominantly high-quality compatible products.

Following the strengthening of its market presence in France through the acquisition of SAS Rousselle.com („RousselleCom“) in 2021, the acquisition of Druckerpatronen.de represents the next important milestone in TonerPartner“s buy-and-build strategy under ownership of Rivean Capital. The transaction will allow TonerPartner to further strengthen its market position in Germany, advance its European multi-shop strategy, and diversify across a broad array of specific customer groups, capturing demand in European ink and toner markets.

As an experienced entrepreneur, the founder of Druckerpatronen.de as well as key employees will continue to support the combined group on its successful growth path.

Oliver Ahrens, CEO of TonerPartner, comments: „After add-on acquisitions in Germany and France combined with our organic expansion throughout Europe, the acquisition of Druckerpatronen.de is the logical next step to advance TonerPartner“s multi-shop strategy to build a European market leader. Both companies are highly complementary and have a proven track record, reliably supplying their customers with high-quality products and competitive offerings. Our combined customer base will benefit from a number of advantages, including a further improved logistics organisation and IT set-up, combining the strengths of both companies.“

Andreas Klab, Partner at Rivean Capital, comments: „With Druckerpatronen.de we have been able to win one of the leading and most visible companies in the online printing supplies space in Germany to further strengthen TonerPartner. The transaction marks the second add-on acquisition since Rivean Capital invested in TonerPartner in 2021. TonerPartner’s buy-and-build track record is a good testimony of the success possible in highly specialised online retail markets, which are fragmented and offer attractive M&A opportunities. The strength of Rivean Capital lies in identifying promising companies with strong business models and developing them in partnership with the founders and management.“

About TonerPartner

Founded in 1993 and based in Hattingen (Germany), TonerPartner is one of Europe“s leading online retailers and specialised in the marketing of toner and ink cartridges for a wide range of printers across European markets. The company offers one of the broadest portfolios of original branded products, high-quality white label and own branded compatible alternatives, as well as environmentally friendly recycled products. TonerPartner is active in 28 countries and has a loyal and growing end customer base with more than 4 million B2B and B2C customers served in recent years. As of today, the company employs more than 130 employees.

TonerPartner is a portfolio company of funds advised by Rivean Capital.

For more information, please visit www.tonerpartner.de

About Druckerpatronen.de

Founded in 2010 and based in Iserlohn (Germany), Druckerpatronen.de has become one of the leading online printing supplies webshops in Germany. The company“s goal is to make online shopping of printing supplies as convenient as possible for its customer – it aims to provide a differentiated shopping experience at attractive prices and quick delivery times. Based on its longstanding experience in shipping thousands of packages per month, the company has been able to improve its service quality over time. Today, Druckerpatronen.de is one of the most modern and easy-to-use online shops in the field of printing supplies in Germany.

For more information, please visit www.druckerpatronen.de

About Rivean Capital

A pioneer in European mid-market private equity, Rivean Capital has been partnering with aspiring management teams to cultivate differentiated opportunities for 40 years. With EUR3 billion under management, Rivean has executed over 250 transactions, guiding the transformation of compelling businesses with complex opportunity sets and helping to execute creative growth solutions for aspiring business leaders. The firm has offices in Belgium, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Switzerland, creating a distinctly local presence that allows for alignment and engagement with management teams while maintaining a global reach for international M&A, organic growth initiatives, and structural enhancements to bolster winning platforms.

For more information, please visit www.riveancapital.com

