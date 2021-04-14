TOPIC welcomes ARIES Embedded as distributor for DACH area

Joining forces in technology, expertise and know-how to make the world a little better, healthier and smarter every day.

As of April 1st, 2021, ARIES Embedded is the official distributor for the TOPIC System-on-Modules product line in Germany, Austria and Switzerland. With this joined collaboration, TOPIC has found a reliable and experienced partner to expand the market for their embedded products and serve the customers in this area even better.

Nearly 25 years TOPIC provides customers worldwide with consultancy and development services, standard products and healthcare solutions in the embedded domain. The TOPIC products are a series of in-house developed Miami System-on-Modules (SOMs), based on Xilinx System-on-Chip (SOC) devices. The Florida development kits are available to support the evaluation of and prototyping with the Miami SOMs. The joined collaboration with Aries Embedded fits the TOPIC strategy to increase visibility and presence of the high quality, reliable and long levity system-on-modules in the global market. The technical and design-in experience of embedded systems as well as the know-how of the German, Austrian and Swiss market, makes Aries Embedded a valued partner to help achieving this goal.

Rieny Rijnen, CEO & Founder of TOPIC, looks forward to the collaboration: “The combination of the know-how of Aries Embedded and TOPIC”s versatile System-on-Modules promises solid and reliable solutions in various domains, such as industrial, medical and public infrastructure. With Aries Embedded joining as a partner, we are confident that more customers will benefit from the features and benefits our modules offer.”

Andreas Widder, CEO of ARIES Embedded continues: “The TOPIC series of the Miami System-on-Modules (SOMs), based on Xilinx System-on-Chip (SOC) devices, perfectly complements our FPGA-based SOM portfolio. Especially applications with (secure) communications, audio/video, medical and industrial imaging profit from the high performance and high-density programmable logic.”

About ARIES Embedded

ARIES Embedded provides hardware and software development and standard products for industrial and agricultural sectors. The 2001 founded embedded specialist headquartered in Fuerstenfeldbruck, Germany, focuses on FPGA technology and open source software. The portfolio comprises of modular systems for flexible and fast use in functional prototypes, pilot series and mass production. On customer request, ARIES Embedded individually customizes standard products in accordance with project requirements.

