Trillion Trees Initiative and Species Protection Program

Biodiversity forests and reforestation with various tree species

The Greening Deserts Trillion Trees Initiative can reduce negative climate changes, deforestation, droughts, desertification, land degradation, floods and global warming on a large scale – especially in human-made deserts, drylands and wastelands. Different nations, organisations, personalities and institutions have already expressed their interest. Let’s make the world green again, together!

Let’s plant billions or even a trillion trees to improve the climate and to reduce global warming significantely, especially with urban greening camps in urban areas. It is maybe the cheapest and most effective solution. Good solutions are regreening drylands and wastelands with different kinds of resistant and typical plants, for example ground cover, wild grasses, wild flowers and medicinal plants – the basis for the following tree plantations and mixed forests. Seeds can be dropped by seeding balloons and seeding drones. Another way is to use bamboo and hemp to loosen the soils and to produce topsoil layers in the first years.

The project developers thinking about a Greening Foundation, Greening Fund or Trillion Trees Fund to manage the green finance for the forestation and greening projects, but also for innovative Cleantech and Greentech developments or projects like Agrophotovoltaik, Desert Bamboo Africa, Hemp Houses, Hemp Papers, Greening Coasts, Greening Drones, Greenhouse Ships, Green Ring Africa, Great Green Wall North Africa, Seeding Balloons, Seeding Drones and Transparent Solar Greenhouses. All these projects were founded and initiated by the founder Oliver Gediminas Caplikas during the last years. Strong future partners and investors for the ongoing project developments are always welcome! Invest in true values like education, ecological or real sustainable products and services together with our upcoming education, greening and research camps. Your investment in Greening Deserts projects will really change the world and will make future and history.

Building a basic camp with a little team needs approx three to nine months, depends on the conditions and region. Greening and forestation of each concerned region starts from the very beginning, so like planting trees for the first parks. Bigger camps can get an Energy Storage Park with a Solar Park, Water Park and Wind Park. Smaller camps will have of course solar energy and water supply, too. There are many developments and other projects connected, most of them will be realised with the camps. You can read more about on the official and social pages.

Greening Deserts are economical, educational, cultural, social, scientific and sustainable projects to reduce desertification and global warming, to improve healthy environments, sustainable agriculture (EcoFarming) and ecological forestry (EcoForestry). It is also interesting for urban areas, city forests and gardens – especially community and rooftop gardens. Many ambassadors, ministers, trade commissioners, scientists and experts were invited to join Greening Deserts campaigns, initiatives and projects during the years. We exchanged a lot about the sustainable developments, technics and techniques could be developed at the new Greening Camps.

Many scientists confirming Greening Deserts concepts and projects, for example to plant a trillion trees to reduce human-made climate change effects and global warming worldwide. With financial support the projects like the Greening and Research Camps could finally start with forestation and greening, especially of drylands or wastelands in Africa and Europe. The Greening Camp project development is running since 2018, after successful funding in 2019 or 2020 the project can start fast as possible and build the first pilot camps.

More important information about Greening Deserts special projects like the new Critically Endangered Species (CES-RPP) research and protection program.

It’s about Greening Camps, innovative developments, research, global goals and effective solutions. Greening Deserts projects like the greening and research camps will be platforms for Cleantech, climate protection, nature conservation, culture, education, environmental and species protection, Greentech and science. All camps can have a library, lounge and media room. Perfect to exchange with education, book and media branch, to experiment with creative designs, green building and sustainable architecture. Bigger camps can get an Energy Storage Park and even could be expanded to a kind of campus or science park.

We have not much time to establish hundreds of camps, greenhouses and new special areas (on land and at sea!) for the most endangered species and keystone species of this world. It is similar as with other cascade effects like the permafrost and wetlands problem. If more keystone species like the bees extinct, even relative unknown or small ones, it will accelerate the mass extinction and reach ‘tipping points’ in relation to the critical biodiversity loss is ongoing. The only way is to focus on this most important issue of the world and put it on the first place of all agendas, concentrate on the most endangered known species and find the forgotten and unknown keystone species with best of search algorithms, networks and intelligent systems like AI, Deep Learning, cloud and crowdworking, archive management and intelligent library systems – powered by best of computing environments, so like special supercomputers. It has really more priority as using so much computing resources for astrological calculations, brain simulations or other mega applications which doing all the same or nearly simliar kind of tasks or work. Not to mention all the energy wasting computers, servers and smartphones in idle mode or used for time wasting tasks like certain films, series or war games.

Think for example about wasting hundred of billions each year for space exploration and missions like for Mars, countless new rockets and satellites for the same tasks. It was all senseless if the world goes down in near future. Many of them doing nearly the same work, we the humanity not really need, it’s similar like other overproducing industries. It is really a problem all that waste in space! We need a more sustainable aerospace industry and better regulations. During the years we worked out best of solutions together with countless international institutions and organisations, especially because of real sustainable working solutions, on demand production and more efficient production on more realistic demand analyses, same with optimizing sustainable supply chains and markets.

Every day counts to protect the most endangered species with all means and to bring this aspect, this task and the topic to the top on all relevant agendas – on all possible channels, daily and internationally. Of course, corresponding protected areas with the highest concentrations of life forms in all possible regions and climate zones also have priority. The ‘overprotected’ species and programs, resources, energies, .. in this context.. they should also concentrate more on these aspects, because to protect so much elephants, polar bears, giraffes, pandas, etc. who are relative save and every day important key species dying out ! It is a similar problem as with the neglected tipping points and the wrong prioritization of politics and economy – see United Nations Climate Change Conference. Only if the problems mentioned are resolved promptly the cascade effects can be reduced and possibly over decades of massive efforts stopped, and new disasters in this regard prevented. Then there may be a real chance to prevent extinction (also of humanity). Every action and every person counts in this regard, whether large or small, known or unknown. We maybe have approx two years to solve these problems and ten years to plant a trillion trees worldwide.

Bees have been declared as the most important species on planet earth. However, according to wildlife experts and scientists, the bees have joined the endangered species long list. Insecticides, herbicides, fungicides and other pesticides must be reduced, so like the air pollution. Let’s plant more wild flowers and flower trees, especially for the bees, birds and other animals who need trees to survive.We need more biotopes, real natural and wild habitats or wildlife reserves with wild meadows, mixed forests and protected areas like game reserves, landscape conservation, nature conservation and water conservation areas. Greening Deserts projects goals are mainly to restore natural landscapes like mixed forests, grasslands and wetlands – to bring back biodiversity, clean air, topsoils and water. Reduce and stop deforestation in near future, replace wood with other sustainable materials like hemp and rice straw.

The Greening Camp plants like desert bamboo and hemp will improve the soils, underground water and waters in general. Drylands and wastelands can be turned into fertile lands easily with Greening Deserts technics and technologies were developed during the last three years. Hemp improves the soils in just a few years, after this other soil improving plants, environmental friendly crops and trees can be planted. Hemp will be a side product of the forestation or greening processes, it can be delivered to hemp product producers like the hemp paper branch and hemp wood industry. All would win at the end – the poor people or regions, the degraded lands or soils, the forestry, paper and wood industry – even big wood paper consumers like the book, newspaper and packaging industry. Hemp and rice straw paper books could reform the book and paper branch in many ways. If you want to know more about, don’t hesitate to contact. We are experts in these fields and markets since 2003. The worldwide cleaning (air, water, etc.) and greening process can accelerate the global peace building process siginificantly.

And again! You all are welcome to join the Greening Deserts campaigns and initiatives like the official Trillion Trees Initiative to reduce negative climate changes, deforestation, droughts, desertification, land degradation, floods and global warming on a large scale – especially in human-made deserts, drylands and wastelands. The initiative was founded in 2018.

The founder launched another great initivative to reduce plastic waste in worldwide waters and it will open a complete new sustainable market. It’s called Plastic Fishery, more news will come on the plastic fisher network and platform. Awareness programmes, communications letters and statements were initiated and shared with thousands of worldwide governments, institutions and organisations in summer, autumn and winter 2019. What do you think about? If it is also interesting for you, colleagues or company we can exchange more. Diverse collaborations, cooperations, partnerships and sponsorships are possible. Feel free to contact by the official channels and pages on Greening Deserts network.

Climate protection, nature conservation and environmental protection is also species protection. Please do not ignore and forward if you can, it affects us all. Childrens Rights are Human Rights. Clean air, soils, waters and healthy environments are Human Rights, too. We need more environmental awareness and sustainability, sustainable living and sustainable working, in all fields or areas. We need to create a world of understanding, acceptance, respect, tolerance, compassion and consciousness. – Oliver Gediminas Caplikas

Greening Deserts projects are cultural, economic, educational, scientific, social and sustainable projects in the field of cleantech, greentech, horticulture, hydroculture, sustainable agriculture and ecological forestry. The focus is on education, sustainable developments and scientific research. Main goals of the projects are to reduce deforestation, desertification, pollution and global warming on a large scale. Conservation, environmental protection and species protection plays a very important role, too.

