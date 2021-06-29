UEFA European Championship: Professional Soccer players also struggle with thrombosis and varicose veins – Quick comeback with ELVeS Radial Laser Ther

Varicose veins frequently lead to thrombosis and failure to play soccer – Preventing prolonged disease progression and treating venous disorders early on – ELVeS Radial laser therapy significantly shortens regeneration time

Jena, 29th June 2021 – According to www.kicker.de, star soccer player Diego Costa recently suffered from deep vein thrombosis. Now it seems to have hit former world champion Miroslav Klose as well. But how is it that professional athletes repeatedly get sick in the veins? Due to injuries to the calf, soccer players often suffer from varicose veins. When these become inflamed, it can lead to a lodging thrombus. A superficial vein thrombosis develops. According to the German Society for Phlebology, about 30% of those affected subsequently develop deep vein thrombosis. In addition to the risks, thrombosis can also lead to unwanted sequelae, which are summarized under the term “post-thrombotic syndrome”. These include chronic venous insufficiency. Often, such pathologically altered superficial veins must be treated surgically. ELVeS Radial laser therapy from biolitec offers a gentle, minimally invasive alternative to conventional methods.

ELVeS Radial laser therapy can take place on an outpatient basis and under local anesthesia. With biolitec’s innovative treatment, varicose veins can not only be treated with particularly little pain, but the cosmetic results are also convincing. Since no incisions are necessary, there is no scarring. In addition, it is usually possible to perform sports or everyday tasks again much more quickly.

The patient simply makes an appointment at a practice or day clinic. Laser treatment with ELVeS Radial usually takes less than an hour. A laser fiber is inserted into the affected vein via a puncture. The laser light irradiates it from the inside all around. When the laser fiber is withdrawn evenly, the varicose vein contracts and is closed. After a short rest, the patient can usually leave the practice or clinic on their own legs the same day. Due to the short healing process of the gentle therapy and the fact that no incisions are made, you can quickly show your healthy, beautiful legs in public again, or play soccer again.

Want to know more about ELVeS Radial Laser Therapy or are you looking for a doctor who will treat you with it? Visit the info page www.info-varicose-vein.com

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

