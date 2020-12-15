Ulpa, the leading Israeli supplier of cleanroom equipment and technologies, becomes distributor of Calistair’s mobile air purification units in Israel

Frankfurt/Haifa, Israel, 15.12.2020.

Pure breathing air has become a valuable and highly regarded commodity worldwide. The coronavirus epidemic poses growing challenges, especially for hospitals. Calistair’s air decontamination technology offers a solution. In a three-stage chemical-physical process, it destroys highly effective volatile organic compounds such as toxic aldehydes and micro-organisms, including fungi, bacteria and viruses, such as the SARS-CoV-2 virus. Especially the mobile Calistair R4000 air purifier unit can be integrated into any room and provides clean air in no time at all. The mobile air purifier Calistair R4000 is suitable for rooms up to 400 m3 and an air flow rate of up to 4000 m3/h. Thanks to the integrated non-thermal catalyst and additional UV lamps, micro-organisms (fungi, spores, bacteria, viruses) are virtually destroyed as they “fly by”. Up to 99.9% of these contaminations are removed on a single air exchange; the rest is taken over by a HEPA filter. This means that the system can also be used where sterile and virus-free air is urgently needed, e.g. in surgery rooms, intensive care units and medical practices. The unit can also be equipped with a kit to create a negative pressure that prevents the spread of viral infections. This makes the Calistair R4000 air purifier a simple but powerful plug-and-play solution that does a great job of fighting the coronavirus.

“We are very much looking forward to the distribution partnership with Ulpa in Israel. With our professional solutions for hospitals and public buildings we can support the defence measures against the spread of SARS-Cov-2 very effectively. Therefore, our cooperation brings great synergies and shows impressively how our international network of highly qualified and recognised experts with extensive experience in the field of contamination control and environmental monitoring systems is growing”, emphasises Alain Hachet, Managing Director of Calistair SAS.

The cooperation with Ulpa brings great benefits to customers in Israel, as Ulpa not only supplies cleanroom components, but also validates and certifies cleanrooms and builds complete clean air environments and laboratories.

“The cooperation between Calistair and Ulpa brings our customers a clear advantage, as they not only receive the optimum technical equipment, but also benefit from our comprehensive consulting and services in the field of particle monitoring and room qualification from the very beginning. We were particularly convinced by Calistair’s references and that the devices are already in use in many hospitals and health care facilities, e.g. in France, Switzerland, Scandinavia and Germany, adds Igal Hassin, founder and managing director of Ulpa.

Calistair’s mobile decontamination units are based on patented advanced technology. The applications for Calistair’s mobile air treatment units are almost limitless: whether in hospitals, surgeries, laboratories, shops, food processing or animal stables, Calistair’s air treatment and decontamination units protect staff, patients, customers and products in an utmost efficient way.

About Calistair SAS

Founded in 2014, Calistair develops innovative solutions based on its leading-edge technology of non-thermal catalysis to improve air quality.

Calistair’s technology not only filters but also destroys microbiological and chemical particle contamination. The elimination rate can reach up to 99.99% depending on the type of impurities.

The company is engaged in the development of an innovative and efficient catalyst technology for air purification and elimination of particles, biological contaminants, bacteria, viruses, chemical contaminants, benzene, formaldehyde, etc., which enables health centres, the agri-food industry and the pharmaceutical industry to destroy the pollutants present in the air.

Further information is available at: www.calistair.com

About ULPA

ULPA’s mission is to provide solutions for clean environments and laboratories. ULPA is one of Israel’s leading suppliers of cleanroom equipment and technologies for the semiconductor, pharmaceutical, biometrics and communications industries. The company specializes in engineering, design, sales, installation and testing of cleanrooms, laboratories, OFCA testing, mini environments, biological safety cabinets and laminar flow units. The activities of ULPA are divided into the following areas: Validation and certification of cleanrooms and laboratories, suppliers of cleanroom components, and laboratory equipment and construction.

For further information please visit: https://www.ulpa-cr.com/

Founded in 2014, Calistair develops innovative solutions based on its leading-edge technology of non-thermal catalysis to improve air quality.

Calistair’s technology not only filters but also destroys microbiological and chemical particle contamination. The elimination rate can reach up to 99.99% depending on the type of impurities.

The company is engaged in the development of an innovative and efficient catalyst technology for air purification and elimination of particles, biological contaminants, bacteria, viruses, chemical contaminants, benzene, formaldehyde, etc., which enables health centres, the agri-food industry and the pharmaceutical industry to destroy the pollutants present in the air.

Further information is available at: www.calistair.com

Kontakt

Calistair GmbH

Alain Hachet

Clemensstr. 9

60487 Frankfurt am Main

030-44318088

kontakt@calistair.com

https://calistair-c300.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.