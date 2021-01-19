Upgrade for Driver’s Cockpit: the Infotainer XZENT X-427

Clever upgrade for multimedia and navigation – with the new 2-DIN touchscreen car radio X-427 for cars and motorhomes

With the X-427, XZENT now has an ultra modern 2-DIN touchscreen car radio with integrated DAB+ tuner and impressive multimedia features in its product range. But the XZENT infotainer is also an intelligent solution for those looking for a versatile sat nav for their car or motorhome. Together with the navigation package, obtainable as an option, the X-427 can easily be upgraded to a versatile in-dash navigation receiver.

FUNCTIONAL DESIGN

The stylishly designed X-427 has a very high-quality capacitive 16.5 cm/6.5″ real glass display that is very impressive for its brightness, brilliant colors and high contrast ratio. The practical volume control knob together with the clear menus makes for stress-free, intuitive operation while driving.

VERSATILE MULTIMEDIA SYSTEM

XZENT’s new media center provides the most modern entertainment tools, starting with the high-sensitivity FM RDS tuner and an integrated DAB+ twin-tuner that boasts clear reception, ease of operation and a host of features. These include DAB-DAB Service Following, the display of MOT slideshows and DLS-Text as well as background scan, which always keeps the dynamic station list up-to-date.

With two USB ports, Made for iPod/iPhone function and HDMI interface, the X-427 is well equipped for audio and video playback, including FLAC and WAV files.

CLEVER USE OF MOBILE PHONES WITH THE X-427

With the AndroidLink function you can mirror the apps of Android smartphones on the X-427, naturally including all those for navigation, and control them directly from the touchscreen of the media receiver.

The integrated Bluetooth hands-free system is also first class. Thanks to echo cancellation and noise reduction not only can you conveniently deal with phone calls, but you can also stream music from your smartphone. Synchronization with the mobile phone is automatic, so that phonebook entries are immediately available in resident memory.

UPGRADABLE TO SAT NAV

Navigating with an app is no problem with the X-427. Together with the optional navigation packages, either the X-MAP27-MH1 (1 year free map update subscription) or X-MAP27-MH3 (3 years free map update subscription) the X-427 can easily be upgraded to an in-dash navigation receiver for cars and motorhomes.

Both navigation packages comprise maps of 47 countries, a comprehensive “CampingSchaf” POI database plus a Premium POI database with more than 6.5 million entries. The NextGen navigation engine enables the input of vehicle-specific profile data so that routes are perfectly matched to the vehicle – particularly practical for motorhomes.

THOUGHT THROUGH IN EVERY DETAIL

The X-427 has 2 RCA inputs for connecting two cameras, complete with switched power supply, and automatic maneuvering / changeover function. The practical CAM direct selection button on the front of the device allows the camera function to be started manually as required.

Care has also been taken to ensure harmonious integration in different vehicles. The color of the sensor button control panels is freely selectable, and so can be optimally adjusted to the nighttime illumination of different cockpits.

XZENT is a young brand that is focused exclusively on the “In-car Navigation and Multimedia” sector. XZENT is the specialist for multimedia and navigation systems. As regards build quality and the range of features XZENT moni- and naviceivers are second to none and, with their sensational price/performance, are convincing right down the line.

XZENT products are now firmly established in the market – this is also demonstrated by the many awards and impressive test reports appearing in the trade press in recent years for XZENT devices.

XZENT products are distributed worldwide exclusively through the extensive ACR AG dealer network, Europe’s largest car media specialists. Among the ACR dealers you will also find a large range of accessories for XZENT systems: rear-view cameras, DAB+ and DVB-T tuners, and monitors as well as speakers and amplifiers.

