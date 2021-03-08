Vetter establishes office in China to better serve the needs of its growing customer base worldwide

Additional company office in the Asia Pacific region will showcase Vetter”s expertise

and help build and strengthen its business network in China

– New office underscores importance of Chinese market

– Physical presence promotes development of new business in China

– Comprehensive service portfolio supports domestic companies in accessing the global market place

Shanghai, China, and Ravensburg, Germany: March 08, 2021 – Vetter, one of the global leaders in prefilled drug-delivery systems, today announced the opening of a new business entity in Shanghai, China. The new office, now its fourth in the Asia Pacific (APAC) region, will help increase the visibility of Vetter”s presence in China and underlines its importance as an important strategic market to Vetter. Thus, the office will support customer relations and aid in the development of new business. As the second largest pharmaceutical market and one of the largest in sales growth rate worldwide, China offers a promising injectable pipeline and allows the Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) to offer support to domestic companies that plan on bringing their molecules to the global market. As a strategic partner, Vetter supports its worldwide customer base through every phase of their injectable drug product”s lifecycle, from early development activities to commercial supply up to lifecycle initiatives.

“We are convinced that our continued investment in the Asia Pacific region will significantly contribute to our future global growth,” explained Vetter Managing Director Peter Soelkner. “With an increased share of Asian firms among the Top 50 Pharma companies worldwide over the last several years, our mission is to service the needs of our global customer base, of course including Asia, in the best-possible way.” Oskar Gold, Vetter”s Senior Vice President for Asia Pacific/Emerging Global Markets outlined the initiative: “Our presence in China demonstrates our dedication in one of the most important markets of the APAC region and will help to increase the awareness of Vetter”s services by presenting our expertise and market position onsite.” The office is staffed by Mr. Jason Zhong, who assumes the position of Business Development Manager China. As the first member of the new team in China, Mr. Zhong will lead Vetter”s business activities reporting to Ms. Chervee Ho, who is Vetter”s Director Key Account Management Asia Pacific, based in Singapore.

The new office, located in Puxi, Shanghai, is strategically positioned on Nanjing Road West in the heart of the city”s Central Business District. Its creation follows Vetter”s business development activities in its APAC regional office in Singapore, as well as in its sales offices in Japan and South Korea, further strengthening its footprint in the Asia Pacific region.

About Vetter

Headquartered in Ravensburg, Germany, Vetter is a family-owned, global leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) with production facilities in Germany, Austria and the United States. Currently employing 5,500 individuals worldwide, the company has long-term experience in supporting biotechnology and pharmaceutical customers both large and small. Vetter services range from early stage development support including clinical manufacturing, to commercial supply and numerous packaging solutions for vials, syringes and cartridges. As a leading solution provider, Vetter appreciates its responsibility to support the needs of its customers by developing devices that contribute to increased patient safety, convenience, and enhanced compliance. Great importance is also given to social responsibility including environmental protection and sustainability. Learn more about Vetter at www.vetter-pharma.com

Contact

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Markus Kirchner

Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations

Eywiesenstrasse 5

88212 Ravensburg

Germany

Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729

E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com

Vetter ist eine global führende Contract Development und Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) mit Hauptsitz in Ravensburg und Produktionsstätten in Deutschland, Österreich und den USA. Mit seiner langjährigen Erfahrung und dem Engagement seiner weltweit 5.500 Mitarbeiter unterstützt das Unternehmen von der frühen Prozessentwicklung über die klinische und kommerzielle Abfüllung bis zu vielfältigen Verpackungslösungen für Vials, Spritzen und Karpulen. Vetters Kunden repräsentieren die gesamte Bandbreite von kleinen bis großen Unternehmen der Pharma- und Biotechnologie-Branche. Als Anbieter innovativer Lösungen hat es sich der Pharmadienstleister zur Aufgabe gemacht, gemeinsam mit seinen Auftraggebern Injektionssysteme zur stetigen Verbesserung von Patientensicherheit, -komfort und -compliance zu entwickeln. Vetter bekennt sich zu den Prinzipien der Nachhaltigkeit und handelt als Corporate Citizen sozial und ethisch verantwortlich. Das bereits 1950 in Ravensburg als Apotheke gegründete Unternehmen ist noch heute in Familienbesitz. Weitere Informationen finden Sie unter www.vetter-pharma.com

Kontakt

Vetter Pharma International GmbH

Markus Kirchner

Eywiesenstr 5

88212 Ravensburg

0751 3700 3729

markus.kirchner@vetter-pharma.com

http://www.vetter-pharma.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.