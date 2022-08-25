Where excellent hospitality has a name: NEUWIRT, Hotel & Restaurant Bad Vigaun

There are winged sayings such as, among others: „The point of travelling is to balance imagination with reality, and instead of thinking how things could be, to see them as they are“, or „Over many years at great expense I travelled through many countries, saw the high mountains, the oceans. Only what I didn’t see was the glittering dewdrop in the grass right outside my door,“ but this one fits best with the NEUWIRT, Hotel & Restaurant in Bad Vigaun: „Basically, you travel best by feeling“ and with Katharina Schiefer and her husband, you feel good!

Our journalists set out again this year to explore the beauty of the landscape, surroundings and their hostels. Just 15 km from Salzburg, the NEUWIRT Hotel & Wirtshaus welcomes you to the spa town of Bad Vigaun, close to the A10 motorway. Wi-Fi is available free of charge and the traditional Austrian cuisine in the NEUWIRT restaurant is excellent. Whether it’s classic and innovative Austrian dishes prepared from local products such as cheese, game and bacon or the opulent breakfast buffet, where many regional and organic products can be found, the traveller’s taste buds will be satisfied.

In the rooms of the NEUWIRT, Hotel & Restaurant in Bad Vigaun, guests can expect a balcony, a flat-screen cable TV and a modern bathroom. Bad Vigaun’s wellness and health centre can be easily reached on foot from the NEUWIRT – Hotel & Wirtshaus. The city centre of Salzburg can be reached by bus or train within 30 minutes and the beautiful region of Berchtesgaden in the south of Bavaria, with Lake Königssee, Herrenchiemsee Castle, the adventure castle Hohenwerfen, the salt mine worth seeing in Berchtesgaden or the Obersalzberg, which is interesting for hikers, are not far away.

BERLINER TAGESZEITUNG can only warmly recommend the NEUWIRT, Hotel & Restaurant in Bad Vigaun against the background of an unannounced journalistic inspection! Our conclusion: Super value for money, excellent staff, food excellent.

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG (DTZ) ist eine liberal konservative Tageszeitung.

Die DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG, erscheint rund um die Uhr in vier Sprachen (deutsch / english / spanisch / französisch) und berichtet über Themen aus Politik, Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft, Sport, Kultur, Medien, Internet und Unterhaltung. Die DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG erscheint täglich online.

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG beschäftigt eigene/Freelancer-Redakteure für die Bereiche Politik (und Vermischtes), Wirtschaft, Sport, Entertainment, Kultur, Reise, Medien, Wissenschaft und Internet. So beliefern die Redaktionen von DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG die nachrichtlichen Inhalte von Unternehmen aus Wirtschaft und Medien.

