Yanmar presents machines at the eRobocze Show

On September 11, 2021, the Japanese manufacturer presented its product portfolio together with its dealers in Poland.

Reims/Lubień Kujawski, September 21, 2021 – On September 11, Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA (Yanmar) presented its product portfolio at this year’s eRobocze Show in Lubień Kujawski, west of Warsaw. The demo show, which was held for the ninth time, was organised by the Association of Excavator Operators of Poland. Together with the five Yanmar dealers in Poland – Bax Baumaschinen, Bis Maszyny Budowlane, Broker Maszyny, Techbud and WW Wanicki – selected machines were demonstrated at a joint stand. The three new Yanmar mini excavators SV15VT, SV17VT und SV19VT, launched in May this year, were also presented here.

The five Yanmar dealers from Poland exhibited the three new mini excavators of the SV series as well as the mini excavators ViO12, SV22, SV26, ViO38 and ViO57, the midi excavators B7 Sigma, ViO80 and SV100 plus the wheeled excavators B95W and B110W and the wheeled loaders V80 and V100 on the 2,000 square meters Yanmar area. All machines could be tested by interested visitors in compliance with the Covid rules. The Yanmar team was available to provide advice and assistance to customers and interested parties, representatives from Yanmar Y-Finance, the company’s own financing programme for end customers, were also on site.

Sylwia Keiner, Area Sales Manager Austria and Poland at Yanmar, says: “At the eRobocze Show we were able to present our machines in a very high-profile field. The special thing here is that interested parties can test the machines and thus convince themselves of the quality and performance of our products. Especially the three new mini excavator models were very well appreciated.”

The machines could not only be tested, but were also demonstrated live by specialists on the large demo area. The Yanmar show was a special highlight: the machines B95W, B7Sigma and ViO57 were accompanied by a group performing Asian dances and fights – embodying the tradition of the Yanmar brand, which originates from Japan.

Yanmar Compact Equipment EMEA manufactures and distributes compact work site equipment for construction, urban renewal and development of green spaces. The manufacturing plants are based in Saint-Dizier (Haute-Marne, France) and in Crailsheim (Baden-Württemberg, Germany). The Sales Office for Europe is in Bezanes, near Reims. The company relies on its network of over 170 dealers and importers throughout Europe to market its products.

