Available immediately: ProCall Enterprise in Version 7

estos also releases the new MetaDirectory and ECSTA Series

Starnberg, 8/7/2020

Clearer presence management, additional chat functions, simplified connection of CRM and ERP solutions, more convenient configuration and higher scalability for SIP softphones – these are the highlights in ProCall 7 Enterprise. The LDAP directory MetaDirectory 5 Enterprise, the middleware ECSTA 6 Series and the analysis tool ProCall Analytics 3 (beta) complement the unified communications & CTI software suite. The new major versions are available immediately.

ProCall 7 Enterprise – the new features

Version 7 users benefit primarily in the areas of presence management and chat. They can now see the availability of colleagues even more clearly and quickly. Corresponding profiles are stored, for example: office, home office or mobile, which are all visible at first glance. Contact options such as call, chat or video are offered appropriately. The user can select these simply with a mouse click. The respective profiles can also be used for Smartphones. Via the chat, users can now share not only short texts, but also content such as files, photos or videos. They can now also forward messages to third parties or reply to them. The original message is delivered accordingly. With the new version, group chats and searching in chat histories are now also possible.

For the administrator, ProCall 7 Enterprise is characterized by simplifications in the integration of business processes and the configuration: For example, the ProCall Client for Windows call window is now easier to expand and customize, and basically enables the connection of CRM, ERP or industry solutions to ProCall Enterprise. Users can switch from the call window directly to the application via a button. This business process integration can now be carried out completely without any programming. Configuration takes place individually at each workstation or administratively on the UCServer. The administrator can now set up, distribute and roll out favorite contacts, monitor content and speed dial keys via UCServer groups. The previous complicated configuration via XML files is no longer necessary. Additionally, the scalability for SIP softphone installations is now significantly higher.

MetaDirectory 5 Enterprise, ECSTA 6 Series and ProCall Analytics 3 (beta) – the new features

The responsive web portal, the improved “search experience” and the merging of contacts, these are the improvements in MetaDirectory 5 Enterprise. Users can now access the web portal with a wide variety of end devices, such as smartphones, tablets or laptops. The optimized full-text search, adapted to modern search engines, delivers faster results even with large databases. The results from all of the different sources are summarized together as one contact in the web portal.

Through the new filter functions when reading out lines with the new ECSTA 6 series, the administrator can immediately recognize which lines are SIP softphone lines that are not controlled via ECSTA.

The ProCall Analytics module in version 3 (beta) is characterized by simplified licensing per server.

estos GmbH is an independent manufacturer of innovative building blocks for unified communications. Since 1997, estos has been developing professional standards software for small and medium-sized companies, thereby improving their business processes in communication-intensive areas. As a technology leader, estos has demonstrated its expertise in the area of Computer Telephony Integration (CTI), Unified Messaging Software (UMS), SIP, XMPP, LDAP and WebRTC-based applications that enable uncomplicated audio/video communication. estos has constantly invested in research and development helping to create innovation and ensuring their products are the forefront of genuine trend-setting technology. The core markets of the company are Germany, Austria, Switzerland, Benelux and Italy. estos GmbH is headquartered in Starnberg, close to Munich, and operates a Knowledge Center Messaging in Olching, a development office in Leonberg, an office in Berlin and branches in Udine, Italy and Doetinchem, in the Netherlands.

