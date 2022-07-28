Birgit Bessin: The sad result of forgotten family policy – Brandenburg has the fewest young people in all of Germany

Since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany, there have never been so few young people (15 to 24 years) living in Germany, both in absolute terms and proportionally. Brandenburg, with 8 per cent, is even the worst of the already bad German situation.

Birgit Bessin, family policy spokesperson of the AfD parliamentary group in the Brandenburg state parliament, comments on this as follows:

„I am pleased that people are getting older and enjoying their well-deserved retirement – as far as that is still possible at all. For many years we have been warning of poverty in old age, caused by a flawed family policy, which is confirmed by current figures: Brandenburg is at the bottom of the league in terms of the demographic proportion of young people. A sad highlight!

Germany, and Brandenburg in particular, urgently needs an activating family policy. Strong families are not only a source of support and security for the individual, especially in difficult times, but also the backbone of any functioning society.

Instead of defaming family-friendliness as ‚folkish‘ and stylising childbearing as an enemy image, it is time to understand that our welfare state can only be maintained with an activating family policy and a child- and family-friendly society and politics instead of allowing many more people to find happiness in our welfare system without justification.

Preserving one’s own people does not imply devaluing another people. But I am very worried about a generation conflict of considerable proportions. We need more children and children’s laughter again. Let’s create the first incentives for young people against the prevailing, family-destroying policies with the ideas of our AfD parliamentary group, such as the budget day for working people, marriage start-up credit, free daycare places, lowering taxes on children’s products, etc. – for more children in Brandenburg!“

Note on Birgit Bessin (Member of Parliament in the German state of Brandenburg):

Birgit Bessin is a German politician (AfD). She was elected to the state parliament of Brandenburg in the 2014 state election. She was deputy state chair of the AfD Brandenburg since 2016 and has been chair since 2022.

Birgit Bessin is particularly active in the area of family policy. Among other things, Birgit Bessin fought for a severely disabled toddler in 2019 and 2020 and was instrumental in ensuring that the severely disabled toddler from Potsdam received the daycare place he was entitled to after 79 (seventy-nine) weeks. Mayor Mike Schubert, who receives 10,343.84 euros per month (grade B7) from the taxpayer for his work as mayor of the state capital Potsdam, was previously unable to provide the severely disabled toddler with the care to which he was entitled.

Company description DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG:

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG (DTZ) is a liberal conservative daily newspaper.

The DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG, appears around the clock in four languages (German / English / Spanish / French) and reports on topics from politics, economics, science, sports, culture, media, internet and entertainment. The DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG is published daily online.

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG employs its own/freelance editors for the fields of politics (and miscellaneous), economy, sports, entertainment, culture, travel, media, science and internet. In this way, the editorial teams of DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG supply the news content of companies from the business and media sectors.

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG (DTZ) ist eine liberal konservative Tageszeitung.

Die DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG, erscheint rund um die Uhr in vier Sprachen (deutsch / english / spanisch / französisch) und berichtet über Themen aus Politik, Wirtschaft, Wissenschaft, Sport, Kultur, Medien, Internet und Unterhaltung. Die DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG erscheint täglich online.

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG beschäftigt eigene/Freelancer-Redakteure für die Bereiche Politik (und Vermischtes), Wirtschaft, Sport, Entertainment, Kultur, Reise, Medien, Wissenschaft und Internet. So beliefern die Redaktionen von DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG die nachrichtlichen Inhalte von Unternehmen aus Wirtschaft und Medien.

Firmenkontakt

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG

Yuri Dovzhenko

Unter den Linden 21

10117 Berlin

+49 30 2092-4044

+49 30 2092-4200

Info@DeutscheTageszeitung.de

http://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Pressekontakt

DEUTSCHE TAGESZEITUNG

Yuri Dovzhenko

Unter den Linden 21

10117 Berlin

+49 30 2092-4044

+49 30 2092-4200

Chefredaktion@DeutscheTageszeitung.de

http://www.DeutscheTageszeitung.de

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.