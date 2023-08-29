Contentserv recognized in Landscape report for PIM by Independent Research Firm

„The Product Information Management Landscape, Q2 2023“ provides an overview of 23 PIM providers.

Rohrbach, Germany – August 29, 2023 – Contentserv, the leading provider of cloud-based PIM and PXM solutions, has been recognized among notable PIM vendors in Forrester Research“s landscape report „The Product Information Management Landscape, Q2 2023.“ The report offers a comprehensive overview of PIM use cases and valuable insights into reputable global vendors operating in this space.

According to the Forrester report, „PIM systems now significantly contribute to revenue growth by enabling enterprises to manage and syndicate their product information from a central repository – the single source of truth.“

It also states that in order to meet „consumer demand for seamless experiences, PIM solutions will leverage AI to augment the automation of syndication to new digital channels through composable best-of-breed technology architectures. This will help businesses reach consumers even faster with turnkey integrations and product catalog mappings – all managed by AI.“

Contentserv serves the increasing demand for personalized product experiences through a headless architecture and seamless integration of AI-driven tools, which allow the automated syndication of contextualized content to multiple channels.

„For us, being included in the Forrester PIM Landscape among relevant global vendors validates our strategic direction,“ said Michael Kugler, CEO of Contentserv. „Our goal is not only to provide our customers with an optimized end-to-end product data journey for optimal data quality but also to position them for the future through integrated AI functionalities to be able to create exceptional product and customer experiences in real-time.“

The full Forrester Landscape report can be downloaded here – available for Forrester subscribers and for purchase.

For many marketers, IT, and global product teams, managing product information can feel like utter chaos. Data is siloed and scattered across systems and spreadsheets, wasting time and creating inconsistencies that hurt the customer experience. Contentserv“s Product Experience Cloud enables manufacturers, brand owners, and specialized retailers to manage and optimize product content more easily – through one easy-to-use cloud platform. With product content optimized, businesses and IT teams can spend less time, fighting fragmented data and more time focusing on delivering the rich, relevant, and emotional product experiences that enhance their brand and ultimately delight customers.

Kontakt

Contentserv GmbH

Petra Kiermeier

Werner-von-Siemens-Str. 1

85296 Rohrbach/Ilm

08442 9253800



http://www.contentserv.com/de/who-we-are

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.