Cooperation strengthens presence in the international wire industry

Production lines for the entire process chain from wire rod to finished coil from a single source

EJP WIRE Technology GmbH, based in Schwerte / Germany, and Italmec Sp. z o.o., based in Katowice / Poland, have concluded a cooperation agreement. The aim of this strategic alliance is to supply the wire processing industry with complete plants to produce carbonaceous wires.

With the drawing lines from Italmec and the cleaning systems from EJP WIRE Technology, previously known as EJP WITEC GmbH, the companies now offer complete production lines for the entire process chain from wire rod to finished coil. Among other things, they are thus closing the gap that was created this year by the insolvencies of well-known German manufacturers of wire rod machines.

Founded in 2006 by Daniele Costantin in Katowice / Poland, Italmec Sp. z o.o. is focused on the production of straight-line drawing machines in all common sizes. The product portfolio also includes process technology and machines to produce welding wires of all kinds. The product range of EJP WIRE Technology complements the offer for the global wire industry and its customers for high quality wire materials by equipment for mechanical cleaning of wire surfaces.

EJP Maschinen GmbH ( www.ejpmachines.com) rounds off the portfolio with blasting systems and butt-welding machines. In addition to machines and systems to produce rods, tubes and profiles, the company now also produces systems for the wire industry at its main plant in Baesweiler near Aachen.

Jacques Paraskevas, the Managing Director of EJP Maschinen GmbH, sees great benefits for his customers in the cooperation: “The product ranges of the three companies complement each other ideally. For example, wire manufacturers now have a single contact for the entire process chain of drawing and treating wire. They also have access to EJP’s worldwide sales and service network … and with production in Germany, of course, quality “Made in Germany”.

Lothar Köppen, Managing Director of EJP WIRE Technology, has known the wire industry for over 35 years: “The company is young, but our employees have many years of experience in the production and treatment of wire – they know what it’s all about. In cooperation with Italmec, we can now configure customized solutions for every project from a wide range of alternative components.”

About EJP Wire Technology GmbH

EJP WIRE Technology GmbH manufactures products for the pretreatment of wire, especially equipment for cleaning and coating. Jacques Paraskevas, the managing partner of EJP Maschinen GmbH, and Lothar Köppen founded the company as EJP WITEC GmbH in February 2020. Since 23 September 2020 it continues to operate under the new name EJP WIRE Technology GmbH at the Schwerte site.

About Italmec SP. z o.o.

Since its foundation in 2006, the company has acquired extensive knowledge and experience in various areas of the wire industry. In November 2018, Italmec acquired the WWM (Welding Wire Machinery) brand, which has been established in the wire industry for decades. The company is based in Conselve / Italy and has acquired the know-how of its employees as well as all projects and patents. Thus, the continuation of WWM activities by Italmec is fully secured. Since December 2019 Thomas Voss, who has decades of experience “in the wire”, completes the sales team and strengthens the national and international presence.

