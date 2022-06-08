CURE Intelligence and Ecole de Commerce et de Gestion Luxembourg (ECG) launch survey on social media use by ‚digital natives‘

In cooperation with the Ecole de Commerce et de Gestion Luxembourg – School of Business and Management (ECG), CURE Intelligence has eveloped a survey entitled „Social media in Luxembourg. How ‚digital natives‘ use the social web.“ From June 8th until the beginning of the summer holidays, young individuals in Luxembourg are invited to participate in the survey. The results will be presented this autumn.

The use of social media is a central part of our everyday life. The generation born from 1997 onwards, the ‚digital natives‘, have grown up in a society that operates online around the clock. There are many studies on social media use, but a project of this kind has not been realised in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg yet. CURE Intelligence, together with students and teachers from the ECG, has designed an online survey that takes a closer look at the social media preferences and habits of young people in Luxembourg. The survey starts on June 8th and will run until July 15th – the beginning of the summer holidays. The data is based on people between the ages of 15 and 25 who live in Luxembourg. In addition to questions about usage behaviour, preferred platforms as well as needs and intentions, aspects such as cyberbullying will also be addressed.

„An important success factor in the cooperation between CURE Intelligence and the ECG is the exchange between educational institutions and business enterprises. In order to design the survey in the most appealing way possible, the participation of the target group itself, i.e., the students of the ECG, was crucial. The ideas that were developed in various workshops were particularly valuable and provided impulses that might otherwise would have been disregarded. For the students, on the other hand, the project is an excellent opportunity to gain professional practical experience in the field of opinion research,“ says Marisa Fassbender, Head of Marketing, CURE Intelligence.

„As a sustainable entrepreneurial school, it is important for the ECG to maintain close cooperations between the school and the companies in order to prepare the students for future working environments. Those Initial experiences, which can be deepened at the level of school commitments, often open unexpected possibilities when it comes to finding a job. The cooperation with CURE Intelligence is especially important for our students in the marketing section, as it gives them an insight into a professional working technique. This project allows them to combine theoretical knowledge with practical experience,“ says Joseph Britz, Director of the ECG.

After an evaluation of the survey over the summer months, the results will be presented at the beginning of the new school year in September 2022.

You are cordially invited to participate in the survey: https://ecgsbm.limesurvey.net/492776?lang=en

About Ecole de Commerce et de Gestion Luxembourg

The Ecole de Commerce et de Gestion – School of Business and Management (ECG) is a school that is unique in Luxembourg for its scholastic offer and its high level of competence in the economic and social fields. It is constantly evolving and has over 50 years of experience, including more than 30 years in higher education.

The ECG is open to business and is a place where knowledge and skills are imparted, but also a place where students learn to take responsibility and develop their personality.

The ECG strives for excellence in the administrative and commercial fields, in cooperation with the business community and entrepreneurship. It has adapted to the demands of the times by diversifying pedagogical approaches and methods (e. g. classes with refresher courses), forms of support (tutoring, orientation) and supervision (tutoring, internships). The school has the ambition to lead its students to the realisation of their educational plans by supporting and encouraging effort, progress, and achievement. It is resolutely forward-looking, preserving the virtues of the past and seeking partner schools and companies that enable windows to be opened onto Europe and the world.

For more information, visit our website: www.ecg.lu or contact us at: info@ecg.lu

About CURE Intelligence

CURE Intelligence is a media monitoring and analysis, data intelligence and social media communication and marketing company founded in 2009. CURE Intelligence helps its clients to make better decisions and improve internal and external communication by effectively combining analytics and marketing. CURE Intelligence is a public limited company with headquarters in Grevenmacher, Luxembourg, and a subsidiary in Cologne, Germany. CURE Intelligence works with internationally renowned clients from Germany, Luxembourg, Brazil, Canada and the USA.

For more information, please visit:

www.cure-intelligence.com

