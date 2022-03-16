Draka Cat.6A U/UTP E1: Unique Encapsulated Barrier Technology for optimised noise reduction

Prysmian Group’s Multimedia Solutions BU presents new unshielded copper data cable with enhanced PoE and fire protection performance

Cologne, March 16th 2022 – The Multimedia Solutions (MMS) BU of the Prysmian Group is launching a new Cat.6A U/UTP copper data cable with its proprietary Encapsulated Barrier (E1) technology. The innovative Draka Cat.6A U/UTP E1 combines the advantages of shielded and unshielded cables. The lightweight and easy-to-install copper data cable with diameters between 7.1 and 7.3 millimetres guarantees a high suppression of external noise influences. As the closed foil tape results in higher heat dissipation, Draka E1 technology enhances performance in Power over Ethernet (PoE) and fire protection. The Cat.6A U/UTP cable with a halogen-free, flame-retardant LSHF protective jacket is available in CPR fire protection classes B2ca, Cca, Dca and Eca. The AWG23 cable complies with the specifications according to ISO/IEC 11801 and IEC 61156.

For all areas of application where earthing is difficult or impossible, the MMS BU now offers the Draka Cat.6A U/UTP E1. Equipped with the Encapsulated Barrier (E1) technology developed by MMS, the mechanically robust copper data cable ensures high-quality shielding against Power Sum Alien Crosstalk (= sum of all noise sources around a twisted pair). For this purpose, the four wire pairs are wrapped in a continuous foil tape consisting of an aluminium layer and a PET layer that completely encloses them. „With our cable innovation, users benefit from shield-like protection for unshielded systems,“ says Zoran Borcic, Product Manager Copper Data Cables, BU Multimedia Solutions, Prysmian Group.

High noise suppression even at high speed

In accordance with the Cat.6A standard, the installation cables transmit data, voice, audio and video information at speeds of up to 10 Gbit/s and reach a maximum operating frequency of 500 MHz. At high speeds and frequencies (10 Gbit/s), the signal-to-noise ratio is crucial to distinguish information from interference. The new Draka E1 technology reduces external noise to a very low level for 10 Gbit/s data transmissions. Compared to standard Cat.6A U/UTP cables with a usually very low margin to PS-Xtalk (= Power Sum NEXT & FEXT), the Draka innovation scores with measured values far below the reference values.

More PoE performance, fire protection and user-friendliness

Encapsulated barrier technology has another positive effect. The foil results in higher heat dissipation, reduces temperature and improves PoE/PoE++ and CPR performance. Compared to traditional unshielded Cat.6A cables, the Draka Cat.6A U/UTP with E1 has a less complex design and is correspondingly slimmer, lighter and more flexible. This is particularly advantageous for installations with high packing density. The halogen-free and flame-retardant protective jacket (LSHF-FR) ensures the highest level of fire protection in accordance with the EU Construction Products Regulation (CPR). The new Draka U/UTP cable is available in fire protection classes B2ca, Cca, Dca and Eca. Depending on the CPR class, the AWG23 cable has diameters between 7.1 and 7.3 millimetres and weighs between 44 and 50 kilograms per 100 metres of cable length. „By adding Encapsulated Barrier technology, we were able to significantly improve the diameter while maintaining the CPR B2ca-Eca values,“ explains Zoran Borcic. The Draka Cat.6A U/UTP E1 complies with ISO/IEC 11801 and IEC 61156 specifications.

Greater scope for safe installation

„The best option for protecting against ambient noise and acoustic interference in data cables, especially in bundles, remains shielding,“ says Zoran Borcic. „However, there are situations where shielding is not possible, especially when a suitable earthing system is not available or the ground connection does not prove to be ideal. This is where our Cat.6A U/UTP cables with Encapsulated Barrier technology are a very good choice.“ They ensure a higher margin for secure installation and reliable operation. Users can easily avoid offline times in data centres due to poor cabling by using Draka Cat.6A U/UTP E1 data cables.

For much more information on copper data, fibre and broadcast cables, interested parties can visit our Content Hub at www.draka-cable.com.

Prysmian Group

Prysmian Group Prysmian Group is world leader in the energy and telecom cable systems industry. With almost 140 years of experience, sales of over EUR 10 billion, about 30,000 employees in over 50 countries and 104 plants, the Group is strongly positioned in high-tech markets and offers the widest possible range of products, services, technologies and know-how. It operates in the businesses of underground and submarine cables and systems for power transmission and distribution, of special cables for applications in many different industries and of medium and low voltage cables for the construction and infrastructure sectors. For the telecommunications industry, the Group manufactures cables and accessories for voice, video and data transmission, offering a comprehensive range of optical fibres, optical and copper cables and connectivity systems. Prysmian is a public company, listed on the Italian Stock Exchange in the FTSE MIB index. For more information please visit: www.draka-cable.com

