Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. wins in court: Successful outcome in patent infringement lawsuit against First Light Lamps Ltd.

Photonic Solutions company Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. has won a major patent infringement lawsuit in the UK“s High Court with the judge, Mr Justice Zacaroli, finding the Heraeus Patent EP (UK) 1 598 845 to have been infringed by First Light Lamps Limited. The Judge also rejected First Light’s claim that the Patent is invalid, following a lengthy intellectual property rights dispute.

The Heraeus Patent describes Heraeus‘ pioneering methods for sealing the ends of quartz glass arc lamps. Heraeus commenced proceedings alleging infringement of the Patent in September 2021 and a two-week trial took place in June 2023. Following judgment in favour of Heraeus, the court will now be asked to determine the damages and legal costs payable, as well as the scope of injunctive relief.

A link to the full judgment can be accessed at https://caselaw.nationalarchives.gov.uk/ewhc/pat/2023/1950

Debbie Playle, Managing Director of Heraeus Noblelight Ltd., expressed her delight at the ruling. „This case highlights the importance of protecting people’s hard work and dedication to improving our products, ensuring we retain our competitive edge. We are confident that this ruling sends a strong message and solidifies our position as a technology leader“. Ms Playle went on to thank the team at Heraeus Noblelight, and their legal representatives for the hard work to get to this just outcome.

Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. will continue to drive innovation and is committed to fair competition. In response to increased market demands Heraeus Noblelight Ltd. recently announced expansion plans and is moving to a bespoke facility in Northstowe just outside Cambridge in 2024.

About Heraeus

Heraeus, the technology group headquartered in Hanau, Germany, is a leading international family-owned portfolio company. The company“s roots go back to a family pharmacy started in 1660. Today, the Heraeus group includes businesses in the environmental, electronics, health and industrial applications sectors. Customers benefit from innovative technologies and solutions based on broad materials expertise and technological leadership. In the 2020 financial year, the FORTUNE Global 500 listed group generated revenues of EUR31.5 billion with approximately 14,800 employees in 40 countries. Heraeus is one of the top 10 family-owned companies in Germany and holds a leading position in its global markets.

About Heraeus GBU

Heraeus Noblelight with its headquarters in Hanau and with subsidiaries in the USA, Great Britain, France and China is one of the technology- and market-leaders in the production of specialty light sources and systems. The organization develops, manufactures and markets infrared and ultraviolet emitters, systems and solutions for applications in industrial manufacture, environmental protection, medicine and cosmetics, research, development and analytical measurement techniques.

The Heraeus logo, Heraeus, and Noblelight are trademarks or registered trademarks of Heraeus Holding GmbH or its affiliates. All rights reserved.

