Management change at Munich-based wind innovator fos4X

(Mynewsdesk) The former CTO of fos4X Dr. Markus Schmid and the CEO of PolyTech A/S Mads Kirkegaard succeed Dr. Lars Hoffmann in the management of fos4X GmbH. Dr. Lars Hoffmann will leave the organization on September 30th after 10 successful years as founder and managing partner as planned.

Dr. Lars Hoffmann founded fos4X 2010 as a spin-off from the Technical University of Munich and developed it to one of the leading players in the field of fiber optic sensor technology and data analysis in the wind industry.

I am pleased to hand over the management of fos4X to Dr. Markus Schmid and Mads Kirkegaard. Markus has been a supporting pillar of fos4X since its foundation. He has always made a significant contribution to the development of the company and will, together with Mads and the team, transform the work of the past years into even greater successes, says Dr. Lars Hoffmann.

Following the merger of fos4X and the Danish technology company PolyTech A/S, the former CTO of fos4X, Dr. Markus Schmid and Mads Kirkegaard, CEO of PolyTech A/S, are now succeeding him in the management of fos4X GmbH.

About PolyTech:

– PolyTech develops and manufactures products and systems for OEMs and owners in the wind industry.

– PolyTech specializes in solutions that improve the performance and protection of rotor blades for new build and retrofit wind turbines to reduce the overall Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). Products include lightning protection systems, leading edge protection, blade add-ons and transport solutions.

– Product development at PolyTech is based on a holistic approach. The company has a DANAK-accredited test facility in Bramming and a first-class DANAK-accredited lightning test facility in Herning.

– PolyTech is growing rapidly and since 2013 the number of employees in Denmark, China, Mexico and the USA has increased from 35 to 700. With the acquisition of fos4X, the worldwide number of employees will increase to almost 800.

– Since 2016 PolyTech is owned by Verdane Capital.

About fos4X:

– fos4X GmbH is a Munich-based innovator in fiber optic sensor technology and data analysis for the wind industry.

– The technology developed by fos4X uses data-driven approaches like machine learning to digitize and optimize existing and new wind turbines. The intelligent solutions are based on robust fiber optic rotor blade sensor technology.

– fos4X was founded in 2010 and benefited from the innovative start-up environment and the high availability of qualified engineers in Munich to grow to a size of 100 employees.

– fos4X was acquired by PolyTech A/S on September 14, 2020 and will be fully integrated into the parent company.

