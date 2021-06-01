Royal couple visited Proton Motor”s fuel cell power plant on Orkney

As Scottish Fuel Cell Association member, German cleantech expert with UK parent company manufactured containerized 75 kW system for Kirkwall Harbour in 2017.

Puchheim near Munich, June 1, 2021 – The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge visited the Orkney Islands of Scotland last week in pursuit of solutions for tackling climate change and supporting the UK”s green economic recovery. Their Royal Highnesses visited the “European Marine Energy Centre” (EMEC / www.emec.org.uk) tidal test facility to hear about the test centre”s role in developing an ocean energy industry and with pioneering green hydrogen deployments. The royal couple also visited Kirkwall Harbour to see EMEC”s hydrogen fuel cell, supplied by SHFCA member (Scottish Fuel Cell Association / www.shfca.org.uk) “Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH” of Germany ( www.proton-motor.de), which is designed to provide up to 75 kW of electric and thermal clean power to vessels berthed at Kirkwall Pier or for the harbour buildings. The Bavarian-located cleantech expert Proton Motor successfully produced respectively delivered the climate-neutral hydrogen fuel cell system as containerized industrial power plant to Orkney in 2017.

This green hydrogen fuel cell manufactured by Proton Motor – a subsidiary of the Newcastle-based, with the green energy share “PPS” on the London Stock Exchange listed parent company “Proton Motor Power Systems plc” ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) – allows ship engines to be switched off when in harbour, reducing noise and air pollution as well as achieving zero greenhouse gas emissions. The thermal power is also used for the heating of harbour buildings. The royal couple viewed then the hydrogen tube trailers at Kirkwall Pier (manufactured by SHFCA member “Calvera” from Zaragoza), which are used to transport green hydrogen by ferry from the outlying islands to Kirkwall Harbour, where it is used for the Proton Motor hydrogen fuel cell at Kirkwall Pier. Maintenance support for the hydrogen fuel cell and the hydrogen trailer maintenance and recertification is provided by SHFCA member “Logan Energy “.

Link: http://www.emec.org.uk/press-release-duke-and-duchess-of-cambridge-put-spotlight-on-tidal-energy/

DE:

Die international tätige Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de) ist mit mehr als 20 Jahren Erfahrung Deutschlands Experte für Energielösungen mit Cleantech-Technologien und auf diesem Gebiet Spezialist für Brennstoffzellen. Proton Motor mit Sitz in Puchheim nahe München bietet komplette Brennstoffzellen- und Brennstoffzellen-Hybridsysteme aus eigener Fertigung – von der Entwicklung über die Produktion bis hin zur Realisierung kundenspezifischer Lösungen. Der Fokus von Proton Motor liegt auf stationären Anwendungen wie z.B. Back-up-Power und Energiespeicherlösungen sowie auf mobilen Lösungen wie etwa Back-to-Base Anwendungen. Zum Einsatz können die Lösungen zudem im maritimen als auch im Rail-Bereich kommen. Das Produktportfolio umfasst Basis-Brennstoffzellen-Systeme, Standardkomplettsysteme und maßgefertigte Systeme. Im September 2019 wurde durch Inbetriebnahme der neuen automatisierten Wasserstoff-Brennstoffzellen-Fertigungsanlage die Serienproduktion gestartet

Proton Motor ist im stationären Bereich für Kunden aus den Bereichen IT, Telekommunikation, öffentliche Infrastruktur und Gesundheitswesen in Deutschland, Europa und dem Nahen Osten mit Stromversorgungslösungen für den Gleichstrom- und Wechselstrombedarf tätig. Neben der Stromversorgung bietet SPower auch Lösungen für Solarsysteme sowie eine neue Produktlinie für die Speicherung von Solarenergie. Die aktuell 93 Mitarbeiter große Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH unter Geschäftsführung von Dr. Faiz Nahab ist eine hundertprozentige Tochtergesellschaft der “Proton Motor Power Systems PLC” ( www.protonpowersystems.com) mit Konzernsitz im englischen Newcastle upon Tyne. Seit Oktober 2006 ist das Unternehmen an der Londoner Börse notiert (Tickersymbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

———-

EN:

About Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH ( www.proton-motor.de)

With more than 20 year of experience, the internationally active Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH is Germany”s expert for energy solutions with cleantech technologies and a specialist in fuel cells in this field. Located in Puchheim near Munich, Proton Motor, offers complete fuel cell and fuel cell hybrid systems from its own production – from development to production to the implementation of customer-specific solutions. Proton Motor focuses on stationary applications such as back-up power and energy storage solutions, as well as mobile solutions such as back-to-base applications. The solutions can also be applied in the maritime and rail sectors. The product portfolio includes basic fuel cell systems, standard complete systems and customised systems. The official commissioning of the new fuel cell stack machine to start the series production took place in September 2019.

Proton Motor is active in the stationary sector for customers in the IT, telecommunications, public infrastructure and healthcare sectors in Germany, Europe and the Middle East with power supply solutions for DC and AC demand. In addition to power supply, SPower product range also offers solutions for solar systems and a new product line for the storage of solar energy. Proton Motor Fuel Cell GmbH, with currently 93 employees under the management of Dr. Faiz Nahab is a wholly-owned subsidiary of “Proton Motor Power Systems plc” ( www.protonmotor-powersystems.com) with headquarters in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. The company has been listed on the London Stock Exchange since October 2006 (Ticker symbol: “PPS” / WKN: A0LC22 / ISIN: GB00B140Y116).

Bildquelle: Courtesy of EMEC_Colin Keldie