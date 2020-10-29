Smart home: KNX Secure devices from Apricum

Apricum KNX products integrated in the e-house

Every two years, KNX Association presents the coveted KNX Awards. This year’s award in the “Publicity” category went to the ZVEH’s E-Haus, which brings smart technologies to life and is a regular guest at trade fairs.

Since “comfort living” is increasingly in the public eye, apart from the many commercial sectors, intelligently networked technologies for security and energy efficiency are on the rise. KNX is the market leader for multi-vendor decentralized systems in building automation and shows its strengths in the e-House. The E-House project has now received an award from the KNX Association for its many years of successful efforts to promote intelligent flexible building automation.

The KNX supplier Apricum d.o.o from Split in Croatia, has equipped the E-House with the new “KNX Secure devices”. Because, whether age-appropriate, intelligent living or energy-efficient working – the security of KNX building automation is an important concern for Apricum. You can also find the devices directly on the Apricum homepage at www.apricum.com

Apricum is a leading manufacturer of KNX devices in Southeast Europe. We manufacture the best KNX quality at an advantageous price-performance ratio at our production site in Split, Croatia. The long-term and close cooperation with customers guarantees exceptional satisfaction.

For years, we have repeatedly successfully met the requirements of the high quality level of leading manufacturers in various audits and we are officially certified according to ISO 9001: 2015.

All of this is the basis for our continuous improvement in our process and quality standards. The Apricum team is continuously being trained according to the guildelines from IPC (Association Connecting Electronics Industries). We stand for product quality, on-time deliveries and high reliability in all our processes.

Our certified production has more than 20 years of experience in the development and manufacture of KNX products and guarantees their reliability. All products are produced and tested on modern production lines.

Firmenkontakt

Apricum d.o.o.

Olivera Tomić

Mažuranićeva 4

21312 Podstrana

+385 912 061 036

apricum@apricum.com

https://www.apricum.com/

Pressekontakt

MARKTWERT Marketing Consulting

Matthias Fischer

An der Scheuerbreite 12

93073 Neutraubling

09401912690

erfolg@marktwert.net

http://www.marktwert.marketing

Bildquelle: Sperlich Peter / ZVEH