Uganda Safari, Where To Go, Uganda Tours, Reviews, Packages and Cost

Highlights of Uganda safari tours include the 400 mountain gorillas in Bwindi, 10 National Parks, over 1000 bird species, 330 mammals and different primate species. This is the most updated guide about safaris in Uganda, from this credible safari company to activities, destinations and industry news!

Why visit Uganda?

Uganda is one of the best safari destinations in Africa, the home to the mountain gorillas as well as the source of the Nile. Recently featured a top destination in National Geographic and Lonely Planet, Uganda safari tours cover more than 10 separate destinations. Everyday here is genuinely an African Adventure. Visit the 400 mountain gorillas in Bwindi in what is termed as the gorilla trekking experience, climb the ice capped Rwenzori mountains, take on a chimpanzee tracking tour, enjoy white water rafting on the Nile, see the Murchison falls and so much more as you observe Uganda’s scenic wonders- savannahs, wildlife, lakes and rivers; and also personally interact with the local people of Uganda! The options are endless! You will almost see all the animals you find in neighbouring Tanzania and Kenya, the difference is, Uganda is not a crowded destination! A perfect way to spy on the animals!

Why You Must Choose Uganda For A Safari ?

Uganda has a lot to offer to all the people who come to visit this wonderful country. The biggest lake on the African continent, Lake Victoria featuring its intimate and heavenly islands give you an amazing resting place after a lengthy safari. Relax under a tree on the sandy beaches along the equator and pleasure in weather with temperatures around 22 degrees Celsius throughout the year; this is the perfect weather for a holiday even in 2 rainy seasons.

Gorilla Tracking in Bwindi Impenetrable Forest National Park.

Gorilla Trekking, Key safari activity in Uganda

You will see the snow covered Rwenzori mountains that standing over most of Western Uganda, its rainforests plus the jungles not seen in any other country within East Africa. Fish at the bottom of Murchison Falls to catch the 150 kilogram Nile Perch which are hard to catch elsewhere. Wherever you go the green vegetation offers a beautiful backdrop, this could be referred to as the “Evergreen Country” of Africa. A number of visitors have referred to it as Africa’s Banana Republic, not due to its kind of government however due to the countless types of Bananas found in the country. Uganda cultivates more bananas than all other world countries besides India. Uganda has 506 protected forest reserves covering 6.3% of the total area in Uganda.

While on Uganda safari, taste a number of local fruits and you’ll get the pineapple here is unparalleled in flavor, additionally you can eat the nice, juicy, mangoes, papaya which taste very nice fruity they are full of flavor and also don’t miss out on the Jackfruit, the nearest thing to honey in any fruit.

What To See On Safari To Uganda ?

Wildlife – Amazing views of Mountain Gorillas and chimpanzees plus other wildlife living in their natural habitat all in a secure environment. Uganda presents the Big 5 animals worth seeing on your safari in Uganda. Out of the 330 mammal list to see on Uganda tours, there is no critically endangered specie, while 7 are endangered, 2 vulnerable and 17 near threatened. Besides the wild animals such as the lions, zebras, giraffe, rhino, buffalo, hippos, elephants and others, you can decide to visit the Murchison Falls, Queen Elizabeth, Lake Mburo, Kidepo valley or choose to take on white water rafting on the Nile, visit cultural and historic sights or take on bungee jumping and so much more on your adventure trails. There is so much to see and do while on Uganda safaris. This is probably the most abundant countries across Africa, in a number of areas it’s possible to harvest as many as 3 crops every year. in the south eastern corner close to Rwanda, the recently cultivated apple trees are producing 2 crops every year. Coffee in plenty and the best mountain cultivated Arabica beans, as well plenty of Robusta beans offer the basis for the majority of instantaneous coffee plus cola drinks in the western world.

When To Go On A Safari in Uganda ?

The most frequently asked questions about Uganda! Well, the answer is simple! You can visit Uganda anytime of the year! Its a warm and tropical climate here. The difference could be the cost of a safari, usually higher during the peak season. Average temperatures are 21.5°C and when they drop, its usually to a minimum of 12°C While its true that we have some rainy seasons, the rains are not so bad to stop you from traveling and enjoying a safari. May and April are usually discounted by many safari operators and Uganda Wildlife Authority itself by giving a discount of $ 150 less for a uganda safari gorilla permit. I hope you are realizing that this amazing country, this spectacular land, having the equator running through-it from east to the west, with the magnificent Rift Valley creating its mark from the South to the North and also the source of Nile river here that flows through Uganda northward to the Mediterranean Sea is all worthy visiting. June, July and August, December, January and Feb are the best months for game viewing in Queen Elizabeth and Murchison Falls National Parks.

How Much Does a Uganda Safari Cost ?

Lets try to do some costing together. Right? A Uganda gorilla safaris permit per person goes for $ 700 as of 2020. Accommodation ranges from 150 to 900 depending on where you choose to stay. Roughly a simple 3 day safari to Bwindi should cost about $ 1200 per person, that should be the cheapest. Other destinations such as Murchison and Queen Elizabeth could cost about $ 1000 for budget safari travelers. If you are to travel with other people, the price is incredibly reduced. If they are 2 of u, its possible to save over $ 300 on a 3 day trip. On this point checkout this page for Flexible safaris with reasonable prices, We advise if you are 2 or more to chat or email the reservations first for possible discounts.

Uganda Safari Destinations

Without a doubt just as Winston Churchill described in 1907, Uganda is the pearl of Africa thanks to its unfathomable gift of nature. Uganda is a landlocked country with the equator running across it. The country is blessed with fertile grounds, fine parks with plentiful wildlife, an attractive countryside with mammoth mountain ranges, rivers, lakes and waterfalls thus giving purpose to your Uganda safari.

