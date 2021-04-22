Eddy current sensors EZ1000 – non-contact measurements for ATEX areas

Eddy current sensors of the EZ1000 series are designed for measurements under the toughest conditions and can be used in areas with explosion hazards. Thanks to the eddy current measuring principle, the measurement is contactless and is not affected by environmental influences such as water, dust or oil.

The distance sensors from WayCon’s partner Emerson have measuring ranges up to 4 mm with a linearity of +/-0.025 mm. The sensors’ threaded stainless steel housing allows for easy and secure mounting. In addition, the durable housing also gives the eddy current sensors an IP67 protection rating and allows them to be used in temperatures ranging from -35 to +180 °C. The sensor heads can also be used under an operating pressure of up to 10 bar without any problems. The measuring amplifier is securely mounted in a control cabinet for measurements under such extreme conditions.

Another advantage of the EZ1000 series is that calibration of the measurement chain can be performed by the customer with a single push of a button. This allows easy replacement of the sensor heads in case of damage.

Technical information: data sheet EZ1000

Further sensors of this measurement principle: product page Eddy current probes

WayConPositionsmesstechnik GmbH has been developing and manufacturing precision sensors for position and distance measurement since 1999. As an innovative company with headquarters in Taufkirchen near Munich and a branch in Brühl near Cologne, we sell our products all over the world. Our goal is to provide our customers with the best possible measurement technique solution: from high-quality sensors from the standard range to customer-specific solutions, from prototype to series production – for the most varied applications in industry and research. The products made in Taufkirchen are subject to rigorous quality standards and every single one is delivered to our customers with a calibration certificate.

