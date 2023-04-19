Even better with Android 13: Update for DENSO’s BHT-M handheld series

Starting this autumn, the operating system on the handheld series from DENSO, member of the Toyota Group, will be Android 13.

Düsseldorf, Germany. With its predecessors Marshmallow and Nougat – to name just two – and codenamed Tiramisu, the operating system forms one of the most popular sweet treat buffets of all time: Android 13 will be available for mobile computers from DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, starting in autumn 2023.

„The important operating system Android 13 offers numerous advantages – reason enough to highlight the update in more detail,“ explains Dirk Gelbrich, General Manager Technical Department at DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

Further information on Auto-ID solutions, scanners, handheld terminals, mobile computers, RFID, and innovative QR Code models can be found at www.denso-wave.eu.

With the update to Android 13, DENSO as part of the Toyota group is responding to the demand of users in logistics, manufacturing, and retail, for example. The BHT-M series, i.e., the mobile computers BHT-M60, BHT-M70, and BHT-M80, are even better with the new operating system Android 13.

For instance, Android 13 comes with its own QR Code scanner, which can be accessed on the lock screen via the quick settings. Hence, users do not always need to open the camera on the mobile computers first. DENSO WAVE is the inventor of the QR Code and offers various models for fast and easy mobile data collection.

This short video shows how the mobile computer BHT-M80 from DENSO works in combination with the SP1 RFID scanner.

As there is no way around the advancing digitization, especially in the logistics, manufacturing, and retail sectors, but also in healthcare, for example, the update to Android 13 is an essential step. The data collection devices of the BHT-M series accelerate and simplify processes even more efficiently and ease the workload of employees.

DENSO“s BHT-M series is robust and powerful, and with Android 13 as the updated operating system, the mobile computers are even more user-friendly. „Android is an intuitive operating system that the majority of users are familiar with because of their smartphones. This leads to short adapting phases in handling the mobile computers,“ says Gelbrich. „Thanks to the familiar user experience, employees can get started almost immediately, which in turn saves time and money.“

The mobile computers of the BHT-M series are equipped with DENSO’s best scan engine. Whether creased, smeared, poorly printed or even behind highly reflective surfaces: With the handheld scanners, users can capture even the most difficult labels quickly and effortlessly. So far, the mobile computers of the BHT-M series from DENSO have been equipped with Android 10. However, since more and more users need a modern and up-to-date operating system that is compatible with other end devices, DENSO is responding to the demand.

„We strive for perfection with our devices and Auto-ID solutions and are therefore focused on long-lasting, sustainable quality. The fact that our mobile computers will soon receive an update makes them the perfect companions in retail, warehousing or for mobile scanning on the go,“ says Gelbrich and is looking forward to the update.

Further information on DENSO and the modern auto-ID solutions, mobile computers, handheld terminals, scanners, RFID, and the QR Code is available at https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies‘ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

Kontakt

DENSO WAVE EUROPE GmbH

Nicole Edler

Parsevalstraße 9 A

40468 Düsseldorf

+49 (0) 211 540 138 40



https://www.denso-wave.eu

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.