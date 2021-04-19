LSP Tridiom chooses translation management system Plunet

“For a small company like ours, Plunet is a big investment. But it’s totally worth it!”

Tridiom started working with Plunet in 2021. The Spanish language service provider with less than 20 employees decided to change their business and translation management processes to a modern and more automated way of working.

Founded in 1999, Tridiom offers translation and interpretation services in various world languages and Spanish language variants. The ISO-certified company is located in Madrid.

Plunet is a business and translation management system that facilitates the whole translation management workflow. Customer requests, job assignments, invoice management, and reporting can all be captured in a single solution. Moreover, Plunet is highly customizable and can be connected to CAT tools as well as ERP, financial accounting, eProcurement, and content management solutions via special integrations and the powerful API.

It was time for a modern translation management system

After having worked with another TMS for over 12 years, Tridiom realized that the old system couldn’t keep up with the company’s development. The system was out of date and had not been developed further. Since Tridiom is ISO certified, it was also important to find a state-of-the-art system that would take into account the quality management standards ISO 9001 and ISO 17100.

It was not long before they chose Plunet. A workflow management system well-known in the translation industry and also among Tridiom’s customers. Marcos Aranda, CEO of Tridiom, remembers the decision-making process: “Plunet offers the best features compared to other platforms of this type and it allows us to keep track of the ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 compliances in the translation management workflow.”

Efficient quality management and CAT tool integration

In their Plunet implementation, Tridiom learned to use the system according to their needs. Carlota Fernández, Project Manager at Tridiom, describes the impact of the learning process: “After the implementation, which was a guided process with a strong focus on the customer and an eye for details, it just clicked for me and I fell in love with Plunet.”

The work processes at Tridiom have already changed significantly, as Carlota Fernández points out: “Our vendors are now able to mark their deliveries in the platform. Furthermore, we have also seen a great improvement with regards to the billing process and productivity in general.”

For an ISO-certified company, it is only logical to implement Plunet’s add-on module QualityManager. The diverse feedback options from the customer and vendor perspective enable efficient quality management that is integrated into the system. Tridiom also uses SDL Manager with Plunet’s dynamic CAT tool integration, which integrates the translation process into Plunet in a time-saving manner.

Plunet also suitable for smaller translation agencies

Tridiom is considering acquiring the new Plunet add-on module VendorSearchManager Pro, with its refined capabilities for automating job requests and assignments, in the near future. Until then, the translation agency wants to take the time to get to know the complex Plunet system and take full advantage of its numerous features and customizable options.

Marcos Aranda emphasizes the added value of using Plunet, even for smaller translation agencies: “For a small company like ours, Plunet is a big investment. But it’s totally worth it!”

With offices in Würzburg, Berlin and New York, Plunet GmbH develops and distributes the business and translation management software Plunet BusinessManager.

With Plunet BusinessManager you can manage your entire workflow in a single solution, from customer requests to quote, order, job and invoice management to reporting. Extensions for interpretation and quality management as well as integrations with CAT and financial accounting tools will further improve efficiency and automation in your work. Within a configurable system, various functions and extensions of Plunet BusinessManager can be adapted to individual needs.

