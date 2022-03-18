Martin Shein shares global customer acquisition secrets in Project Hero

Martin Shein, entrepreneur, helps others to #becomeasaleshero in new course

Cape Town – SaaS entrepreneur and Global Factory Accelerator, Martin Shein, has announced the release of his new customer acquisition course, Project Hero. The course covers all bases and teaches salespeople how to go from scarcity to abundance, essentially replacing old, ineffective sales methods with a new, tried-and tested system of sales.

This comes after Shein’s digital marketing, compliance growth accelerator agency, Diatomic Digital, which develops the global growth for manufacturers in 100+ countries, achieved big success during the pandemic for one of its brands – MyAirShield™. „After closing deals for over $800 million in 2020, while thousands of other companies were going out of business, we realized we needed to share our system with other salespeople,“ says Shein.

Project Hero was crafted by Shein and his team to teach salespeople worldwide the system that helped their brands close significant deals worldwide. The course goes further than a mere lead acquisition course, although it does offer access to millions of potential customers.

What makes Project Hero different is its focus on building and nurturing relationships with customers. The Diatomic Digital team has over 20 years of sales experience, and its biggest lesson to salespeople in 2022 is that it’s time to rethink sales. „The customer relationship is a marathon, not a sprint,“ Shein says. „But other courses and methods completely ignore the importance of authentic rapport and solid customer relationships.“

Project Hero aims to fix that. The course is a direct result of Shein and Diatomic Digital’s years of experience. It takes students through Shein’s tried-and-tested sales system and covers everything from lead generation, to building authority and report, to turning prospects into loyal customers using proven strategies.

Project Hero is a customer acquisition course that transforms sales. The course teaches salespeople of all kinds how to access unlimited leads, build solid customer relationships and close big deals.

