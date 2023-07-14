The European Union has a long history of cooperation on issues of safety and health at the workplace. This collaboration has resulted in a multitude of regulations and measures aimed at reducing work accidents and occupational diseases and improving working conditions throughout the EU while considering ESG guidelines (Environmental, Social, and Governance).

The main instruments at the EU level are the Framework Directives on occupational safety and health, which were first adopted in 1989. Max Leber explains that these directives promote a coherent approach to occupational safety and health across the EU to ensure a minimum level of safety and health protection at the workplace. PPE Germany is one of the largest European manufacturers of high-quality FFP2 masks. Since starting production in December 2020, the company has been growing and establishing additional European locations to ensure the supply of protective equipment to the population.

The Framework Directives have been complemented by a series of specific directives and measures focusing on specific areas of occupational safety and health, such as the use of chemicals in the workplace or the safety of machinery and equipment, including Regulation (EU) 2016/425 on personal protective equipment (PPE). This regulation sets the requirements for the design, manufacture, and marketing of personal protective equipment (PPE).

ESG regulations influencing European companies

ESG stands for Environmental, Social, and Governance. It is a framework used by companies to assess their performance in terms of sustainability and social responsibility. Max Leber points out that while ESG guidelines do not specifically apply to personal protective equipment, they can still be applicable to manufacturers of PPE. „As a German manufacturer of personal protective equipment (PPE) in Berlin, we assume responsibility and aim to make a significant contribution to a better and healthier future,“ says Max Leber. PPE Germany GmbH develops its products in Germany, with certification in the European Union and stringent testing standards.

When manufacturers of personal protective equipment consider ESG criteria, for example, it must be ensured that environmentally friendly materials and processes are used in the equipment’s production. Additionally, working conditions in the factories where the PPE is manufactured must be fair and safe. This includes protecting workers and complying with international labor standards. Expert Max Leber adds, „The EU directives and regulations for PPE establish specific technical requirements and conformity assessment procedures to ensure the safety and performance of the equipment. However, ESG guidelines are broader and relate to the overall sustainability and social responsibility framework for companies.“ Manufacturers of PPE who aspire to meet the requirements of ESG guidelines could integrate specific ESG guidelines and standards into their business practices in addition to the EU’s regulatory requirements. This can help strengthen consumer trust and promote the long-term success of the company. „Globally, Europe has positioned itself as a leader in ESG sustainability measures, as no one else can set international rules and standards like the EU,“ Max Leber points out.

Regulatory measures provide support but are not sufficient on their own

The EU has also established an agency for safety and health at work, which supports companies and workers in improving working conditions and provides best practices and recommendations.

Furthermore, research projects and studies are regularly funded to better understand the causes of work accidents and occupational diseases and develop suitable prevention measures. „But without societal pressure as a driving force for change, the transformation to efficient sustainable behavior, regulatory measures alone are not sufficient,“ says Max Leber. Especially in the field of ESG criteria, goals can only be achieved globally through joint efforts. Taking responsibility requires a transformation to a global circular economy in all areas. Regulations and guidelines are to be seen as a framework. This includes ESG regulation, which is considered a crucial contribution to reducing downside risks – a transition to net-zero. Companies like PPE-Germany understand that environmental, social, and governance-related factors contribute significantly to sustainable success.

Although the EU has made significant progress in the field of occupational safety and health, there is still much work to be done. In particular, measures need to adapt to changing working conditions and technologies to ensure the safety and health of EU citizens and maintain a livable world.

