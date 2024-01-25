One-stop-shopping solutions for the entire wire process chain

Machinery for wire, bar, tube and section production

At WIRE 2024, the three EJP companies – EJP Machines, EJP Wire Technology and EJP Tosca Shot Blasting Plants – will be showing their products at a joint stand. With the recent addition of wire drawing lines to their product portfolio, EJP can now supply the full range of production and processing machinery – from the forming stage to surface finishing – for wire, bar, tubes and sections from a single source.

The products shown at the trade fair will include a peeling line from EJP Machines operating in combination with a new band grinding machine from EJP Wire Technology that produces peeled wire of premium surface quality. A further important benefit of the combined machine is the highly compact design that makes it most space-saving.

The original focus of EJP Wire Technology, founded in 2020 in the German town of Schwerte, was on equipment for wire pre-treatment. Meanwhile, the company also supplies complete wire drawing lines. The design of the new product line shown at the trade fair is based on the EJP engineers“ comprehensive experience in the wire industry. EJP is now a full-liner also in the wire segment. The group“s machines and systems made in Germany cover the complete process chains in wire, bar, tube and section making.

Additionally, EJP Machines will be showing its range of systems for all production steps from input stock handling, wire drawing, peeling and straightening, through to quality control and the storage of the finished long products.

EJP Tosca will be showcasing shot-blasting machines for wire and other long products. One of the machines displayed will be the „TS-CV“ shot-blasting machine for mechanical inline wire surface cleaning and roughening. Three or more turbines are arranged around the wire to remove scale and oxidic layers from the wire surface by means of metallic abrasives.

EJP Machines, EJP Wire and EJP Tosca

at the WIRE 2024

Düsseldorf, Germany, 15 to 19 April 2024

Hall 9, Stand A 12

About EJP

Since 1981, EJP Maschinen GmbH has been active as designers, manufacturers and distributors of modularized machinery and customized plants used in bar, tube and section production. The supply range spans all production steps from the handling of the input stock via drawing, peeling, straightening and inspection operations all the way through to the storage of the final products.

EJP is the only supplier of combined drawing machines produced in Germany. The extensive track record of innovative developments, such as the patented adjustable head of the peeling machines, which ensures perfectly round bars, is proof of the company“s technology leadership.

The three Germany-based companies of the group are EJP Maschinen GmbH, EJP Wire Technology GmbH and EJP Tosca Strahlanlagen GmbH. EJP employs 47 people at its headquarters in the town of Baesweiler near Aachen, Germany. Including its subsidiaries in Poland, Italy, South Korea and China, the group has a worldwide workforce of almost 250.

