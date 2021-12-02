Painful inflammation with ingrown hairs? New SiLaC laser therapy for fistulas

Strong hair growth can promote the formation of pilonidal cysts – Those affected often do not recognize what it actually is

Jena, 02nd December 2021 – A reddish, unpleasant bulge on the buttocks? Usually you don’t think much of it: probably a pimple, a bite or some other skin irritation. Not necessarily – people with heavy hair growth in particular are increasingly affected by a condition known in medicine as sinus pilonidalis. Sinus pilonidalis usually develops as a result of ingrown hairs in the hair root. If hair grows inward instead of outward, broken hairs and keratin flakes get under the skin and form small knots. Bacteria and germs can cause these to become inflamed. Also, when normally formed hairs break and bore inward through the wall of the hair follicle (tissue surrounding the hair root), the condition, also called pilonidal cysts, can develop. In addition, hair that grows „underground“ or loose back and head hair that gets into the tissue through friction can cause the disease.

The affected area can hurt during movement and radiates heat. If so-called fistula ducts develop, the area often begins to secrete fluid – at the latest then it should be clear to everyone affected that a visit to the doctor is unavoidable, because fistulas like pinolidal cysts do not heal on their own. In addition to strong hair growth, overweight, prolonged sitting, lack of hygiene, increased sweating and too tight underwear can also promote the development of fistulas. In medicine, a distinction is made between three forms of pilonidal cysts: 1. the asymptomatic pilonidal cysts, which is only noticed by its visibility, 2. the chronic pilonidal cysts, which does not necessarily have to be surgically removed, but can develop at any time into the third variant, the abscessed pilonidal cysts. In the third form, an abscess forms, and the physician then quickly initiates surgical treatment. Fortunately, nowadays there are effective minimally invasive alternatives to classic surgery, such as biolitec’s particularly gentle SiLaC laser therapy.

In this treatment method, a laser probe is inserted into the inflamed fistula tract. The fistula tissue is irradiated and slowly and safely destroyed when the probe is withdrawn. In the process, the surrounding tissue is optimally spared and wound healing is also significantly shortened. SiLaC laser therapy is particularly patient-friendly and can produce excellent cosmetic results. It is also ideal for combination with other minimally invasive methods.

For more information on SiLaC therapy, please visit the patient website at www.pilonidal-cysts.com

biolitec® is one of the world’s leading medical technology companies in the field of minimally invasive laser applications and is offering in the field of photodynamic therapy (PDT) the laser-assisted treatment of cancer with the drug Foscan®, registered in the EU. Since 1999, biolitec® is focused on the development of minimally invasive, gentle laser procedures. The unique LEONARDO® diode laser from biolitec® is the first universally applicable medical laser with a combination of two wavelengths, 980 nm and 1470 nm, which can be used in all disciplines. ELVeS® Radial® (ELVeS® = Endo Laser Vein System) is the world’s most common laser system for treating venous insufficiency. In proctology, biolitec® offers a maximum sphincter-sparing therapy for anal fistulas as well as treatment options for hemorrhoids and pilonidal cysts. In urology, the range of therapies has expanded from benign prostate hyperplasia (BPH) to bladder and prostate tumors. The LEONARDO® Mini laser, which weighs only 900 g, has been specially developed for mobile applications. Gentle laser applications in the fields of gynecology, ENT, thoracic surgery and pneumology, esthetics, and orthopedics are also part of biolitec®’s business field. Further information is available at www.biolitec.com

Firmenkontakt

biolitec AG

Joern Gleisner

Untere Viaduktgasse 6/9

1030 Wien

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

+49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

info@biolitec.de

http://www.biolitec.com

Pressekontakt

biolitec

Joern Gleisner

Otto-Schott-Str. 15

07745 Jena

+49 (0) 3641 / 51953-36

+49 (0) 6172 / 27159-69

joern.gleisner@biolitec.com

http://www.biolitec.com

Bildquelle: © kei907 stock.adobe.com