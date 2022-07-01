Ranga Yogeshwar congratulates ENDEGS on TOP 100 innovator seal 2022

Expert for industrial degassing receives award as one of the most innovative medium-sized companies in Germany

Pförring, Germany, June 29, 2022 – ENDEGS GmbH, an expert in industrial emissions reduction and control, was honored last Friday in Frankfurt/Main as one of the most innovative German medium-sized companies. The TOP 100 innovator seal is awarded annually; the award is based on a scientific selection process that examines the innovative strength of medium-sized companies. ENDEGS was recognized as a TOP 100 innovator 2022 in size class A (up to 50 employees) and already received the award in the previous year. At the German SME Summit, science journalist Ranga Yogeshwar, as mentor of the innovation competition, personally congratulated ENDEGS on being named a TOP 100 innovator 2022.

ENDEGS specializes in the mobile degassing of tanks, pipelines, containers, barges and sea vessels and in the temporary replacement of vapor recovery units (VRU). During the degassing process, toxics gases that are produced, for example, in refineries or industrial parks are burned off – environmentally-friendly and without open flame. Particular importance is attached to ensuring that no hazardous vapors or gases are released into the air. The aim of ENDEGS is reducing the emissions that are emitted and lowering the global greenhouse gas footprint. With its degassing technologies, the Pförring-based company is an expert in the environmentally friendly treatment of volatile organic compounds (VOC) and hazardous air pollutants (HAP) with an emission reduction rate of almost 100 %.

Innovation as the basis for effective emissions control

ENDEGS developed the world“s first trailer-mounted, autonomously operated and fully equipped mobile combustion unit (VCU) for burning gaseous pollutants in 2008 – making mobile emission reduction possible for the first time ever. „Ongoing innovation is needed to continuously reduce emissions and the global carbon footprint“, says Kai Sievers, founder and CEO of ENDEGS GmbH. „ENDEGS is the only company in Europe operating mobile VCUs that burn all types of gases, gas compounds and vapors of the explosion groups IIA, IIB and IIC. We have completed over 1,400 degassing projects worldwide and continue to develop our technologies.“ ENDEGS combustion units are available with combustion capacities of 3, 5, 10 or 20 MW and can be used for individual incineration processes, as a temporary solution and as replacement of vapor recovery units, flares and vapor processing systems.

The company“s latest innovations include the 3 MW VCUs for short-term projects of a few hours and emergency services as well as the new mobile vaporizers with nitrogen tanks. This allows complex products such as nitrogen, hydrogen or ammonia to be processed and treated. The ATEX Zone 0 Robot for rent enables safe, remote tank cleaning in hazardous areas.

In addition to projects in Europe and North Africa, ENDEGS has recently expanded into the six Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) states – Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates – and also participated in major industry fairs such as ADIPEC, IKTVA, IPTC, Petro Environment and STOT ME.

ENDEGS recognized as TOP 100 innovator for the second year in a row

The TOP 100 award is based on a scientific process led by innovation researcher Prof. Dr. Nikolaus Franke. The researcher and his team have high quality standards for the participants. The innovation potential of the participating companies is evaluated in five categories. In these categories – innovation success, innovation climate, innovative processes and organization, external orientation/open innovation and innovation-promoting top management – the jury evaluates the participants on the basis of more than 100 test criteria. ENDEGS was particularly convincing in the innovation climate category.

„We are proud to be among the TOP 100 innovators for the second year in a row. The renewed award encourages our entire team to continue to focus on innovation in our company in the future“, says Kai Sievers. „Being congratulated by Ranga Yogeshwar and the event in Frankfurt were the highlight of our once again successful participation in the TOP 100 innovation competition.“

Founded in 2007, family-owned ENDEGS offers technologies for safe, clean and sustainable degassing. ENDEGS developed the world“s first trailer-mounted and autonomously operated, fully equipped incinerator. Thus, the company became a pioneer for mobile emissions control. The vapor control technologies used in numerous projects burn volatile organic compounds and hazardous air pollutants at a combustion rate of nearly 100 %. The new ATEX Zone 0 robot as a rental service enables remote-controlled cleaning of storage tanks in the chemical, petrochemical, oil and gas industries.

