Revolution for healthcare settings: DENSO launches SC1-QB scanner

The patent-pending scanner from DENSO, member of the Toyota group, has a special surface that prevents microbes and pathogens from entering.

Düsseldorf, Germany. In order to support increasingly digitized healthcare settings and create a major breakthrough, DENSO WAVE EUROPE, member of the Toyota group, has developed the patent-pending SC1-QB scanner. The innovative scanner from DENSO is now also available on the European market. Further information about scanners, handheld terminals, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, RFID, and innovative QR Code models can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

One of the most important features, and outstanding advantage over other devices for mobile data collection at the same time, is the smooth surface of the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO. Since the scanner does not have openings such as gaps, cracks or screw holes, no microbes or pathogens can hide in them. Thus, the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO is easy to clean and suitable for daily contact with chemical disinfectants for antibacterial cleaning, which makes the SC1-QB scanner ideal for the use in hospitals and other healthcare facilities.

This video shows the special features of the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO. It also explains how it functions in hospitals, as well as other facilities such as offices, restaurants, in retail, and multifunctional spaces.

The way the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO works is simple. Users can automatically access data about a patient by scanning a QR Code issued by the responsible hospital or healthcare facility. This is possible and convenient, for instance, during ward rounds. A patient’s wristband can be scanned with the SC1-QB scanner to access their electronic patient file quickly and easily.

The SC1-QB scanner from DENSO can also be used for central sterile services to scan the sterilized surgical instruments. Due to the scanner’s special surface, the innovative SC1-QB from DENSO is particularly easy to disinfect and is therefore the ideal companion in the sensitive operating area, where hygiene is key.

Further information about all mobile computers from DENSO, Auto-ID solutions, RFID, innovative QR Code models, and interesting best practice examples are available at https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

Since the new SC1-QB scanner from DENSO weighs only 130 grams, it is pleasantly light – even the lightest in its class (as of August 2022). The new scanner is also equipped with Bluetooth 5 (BLE) for additional wireless functionality.

Another advantage is that the internal capacitor of the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO is fully charged within a maximum of three minutes. Unnecessary downtime can hence be avoided. Even when the battery is low, the SC1-QB scanner manages dozens of scans after just 60 seconds of charging. Unlike conventional rechargeable batteries, the SC1-QB scanner’s internal capacitor never needs to be replaced.

The developers at DENSO, part of the Toyota group, have designed the new SC1-QB scanner so that it can resist the rigors of daily use. Among other things, the new scanner has been tested to withstand multiple falls from a height of up to two meters. The SC1-QB scanner is also dust-resistant and waterproof.

In addition to hospitals and healthcare facilities, the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO can also be used in offices, restaurants, retail, and other multifunctional spaces.

