SCHEMA GmbH to become Quanos Content Solutions GmbH

Rebranding on 01/11/2020. Marcus Kesseler and Nobuyoshi Shimada to remain Managing Directors.

Nuremberg. The name of the software company SCHEMA GmbH is a familiar one in the field of technical writing. SCHEMA ST4 component content management system enables technical writers to increase the productivity of their technical documentation and allows them to tailor their publications to specific target groups. By rebranding itself as Quanos Content Solutions, the company is now underlining its new direction so it can better tap into the potential for smart product information.

“Technical writers generate essential content for the Internet of Things. They describe in detail how products are constructed, operated, serviced, dismantled and disposed of. When networked together with other sources of information, a genuine Internet of Information will, over time, be created that will provide users with more accurate and intuitive access to content. We will be providing technical writers with crucial support as they set out down this path into the future,” commented Nobuyoshi Shimada, Managing Director of Quanos Content Solutions GmbH, about the rebranding.

What is Quanos Solutions?

With the goal of “helping people understand machines”, the Quanos Group combines software experts with solutions for the management and distribution of technical information (SCHEMA GmbH) as well as for spare parts catalogue and service information systems (TID Informatik GmbH and Docware GmbH). The software solutions are used by renowned customers in sectors such as mechanical and plant engineering, automotive, information technology, electronics, medical technology and pharmaceuticals.

“Say hello Quanos” rebranding campaign

Targeted publicity initiatives across a variety of channels will accompany the rebranding. Under the strapline “Say hello Quanos”, a play on modern forms of control using machine language, customers and other market players will be invited to get to know the new brand.

Quanos Content Solutions | Passion for smart information | www.quanos-content-solutions.com

Quanos Content Solutions GmbH

Kontakt

Almedina Durovic

Hugo-Junkers-Str. 15-17

90411 Nürnberg

091121794461

almedina.durovic@quanos-solutions.com

http://www.quanos-content-solutions.com

Die Bildrechte liegen bei dem Verfasser der Mitteilung.