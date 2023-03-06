Unique scanner for healthcare settings: DENSO WAVE EUROPE launches SC1-QB soon

DENSO will launch the patent-pending SC1-QB in Europe in April this year. Unmatched in the industry, the new scanner brings a breakthrough for healthcare settings.

Düsseldorf, Germany. The digitization of data and information as well as their processing in hospitals and other healthcare facilities is increasing, as more and more devices and objects are connected digitally. An example is the electronic patient file and its linking to more software components such as drug prescription software.

To bring a needed breakthrough to these increasingly digitalized healthcare settings, DENSO WAVE EUROPE, member of the Toyota Group, has developed the patent-pending SC1-QB scanner. One of the key features of the new SC1-QB scanner is its smooth surface: There are no crevices, cracks, and screw holes where microbes and pathogens could hide. Hence, the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO is easy to clean and ideal for day-in-day-out use with chemical disinfectants for anti-bacterial cleaning common to hospitals and other healthcare settings.

DENSO WAVE EUROPE will launch the scanner in Europe in April this year. Further information on Auto-ID solutions, scanners, handheld terminals, mobile computers, RFID, and innovative QR Code models can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

Furthermore, the SC1-QB scanner makes the entry of prescriptions much smoother. While it initially took a long time to enter a patient’s information and contents of prescriptions to a respective system, the new scanner from DENSO automates the process.

Information on patients, medical institutions, medicines, instructions, and more is automatically entered by printing a QR Code on a prescription issued by a hospital and scanning the QR Code at a dispensing pharmacy. In addition, errors caused due to visual checking can be reduced, since the actual medicines are checked against the list in the respective system. This short video shows how the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO works.

At only 4.5 ounces (130 grams), the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO is pleasantly lightweight. In fact, it is the lightest in its class, as of August 2022. The scanner’s ergonomic contours and pressure-sensitive piezoelectric trigger enables easy scanning.

Moreover, the SC1-QB scanner’s internal capacitor fully charges in just three minutes or less – eliminating needless downtime. Even on low power, the SC1-QB scanner gets dozens of scans after only 60 seconds of charging. However, the scanner’s internal capacitor never needs replacement, unlike traditional batteries.

And since users often wish to recharge their own human batteries in fast-paced environments such as hospitals or similar healthcare units, the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO is an ideal companion. The scanner is equipped with the latest code-reading technology from DENSO and thus ensures swift, accurate data capture – scan after scan after scan. It comes enabled with Bluetooth 5 (BLE) for added wireless functionality.

Like the users in hospitals and other healthcare environments, the SC1-QB is dependable. The scanner is made to withstand the rigors of typical daily use, tested in multiple drops from heights of up to two meters. The SC1-QB scanner is also highly resistant to dust and water intrusion, making it a reliable accessory in varying environments and room conditions.

In addition to hospitals and healthcare settings, the SC1-QB scanner from DENSO can also be used in offices, restaurants, retail, and other shared environments. Further information on DENSO and the modern auto-ID solutions, mobile computers, handheld terminals, scanners, RFID, and the QR Code is available at https://www.denso-wave.eu/.

QR Code is a registered trademark of DENSO WAVE INCORPORATED.

DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.

As the inventor of the QR Code® – a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies‘ functioning.

DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.

DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.

DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

